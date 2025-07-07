A Strong 2025 Lays the Groundwork for Promising 2026: Takeaways From Mexico's Gold Cup Triumph
Mexico defeated the USMNT 2–1 in the Gold Cup final to become back-to-back champions of Concacaf's biggest international competition.
El Tri responded after Chris Richards gave the USMNT an early lead. Raúl Jiménez scored a stunning equalizer to send the game tied to halftime and then captain Edson Álvarez completed the comeback with the match-winner as extra-time neared.
Javier Aguirre's side lived up to its historic status as North America's powerhouse. Following their Concacaf Nations League title earlier in the year, El Tri defeating the U.S. in an official match for the first time in six years to clinch the Gold Cup confirms the nation's return to the top of the region.
With Mexico's 2026 World Cup debut at the Estadio Azteca less than a year away, there's plenty to build on from what's unquestionably been a very solid 2025.
Here's three takeaways from Mexico's Gold Cup title.
Raul Jimenez Is El Tri's System
It's no exaggeration to say that Jiménez is going through one of the greatest runs of performances by a striker in El Tri's history.
Many thought Jiménez's best days were behind him, but since Javier Aguirre took over as manager after the 2024 Copa America, the Fulham man has become not only Mexico's best player, but also a one-man attacking system.
Jiménez is involved in every aspect of Mexico's attack. He constantly drops down to help in build-up and his ability to pick out passes has blossomed in the latter part of his career. Players repeatedly look to link-up with the Fulham striker and he seemingly always makes the right decision.
Inside the box, Jiménez is back to his most-lethal best. Mexico's equalizer is the perfect example of the kind of deadly forward he is—a smashing weak-foot strike on the half turn, impossible to stop.
Aguirre and El Tri have developed somewhat of a Jiménez dependence. Mexico will be hoping the 34-year-old center forward continues his strong form during 2025–26, because right now, Jiménez is the first name on the lineup come the 2026 World Cup.
Mexico Could Field a Very Strong Midfield in the World Cup
Perhaps the only major dark cloud on Mexico's 2025 Gold Cup was Luis Chávez tearing his ACL. As brutal of a blow as that is, Chávez's injury also led to the brightest surprise of the summer for Mexico.
Few people expected 16-year-old Gilberto Mora would play a significant role during the Gold Cup, yet the teenager stepped up after Chávez's injury and started all three games in the knockout rounds. Mora showed his qualities, looking great on the ball during every match and pulling the strings from midfield. In his first competitive appearances with El Tri, Mora proved he's got what it takes to perform on the international stage.
Marcel Ruiz has shined for Toluca in Liga MX over the past year, resulting in plenty of calls for Aguirre to give him a look with the national team. During the Gold Cup, he finally got his opportunity and he didn't waste it. The box-to-box midfielder was instrumental to Mexico's success, earning a starting role alongside Álvarez.
The emergence of Mora and Ruíz this summer is great news for El Tri. With 19-year-old Pachuca midfielder Elías Montiel also blossoming into a stellar talent, Mexico suddenly has plenty of options and could potentially field a very strong midfield come the World Cup next summer.
Doubts Between the Sticks
Luis Malagón kept four clean sheets and won the Gold Cup Golden Glove award. Still, he had a number of shaky moments and was extremely lucky not to concede more goals than he did.
The Club América goalkeeper has taken over the starting job over long-time starter Guillermo Ochoa. However, his level has dipped since the turn of the year and looks to be struggling with his confidence, especially whenever he has to leave his goal to go out and win the ball in the air.
The issue is that, unlike for the vast majority of the century, Aguirre is short on alternatives in goal. Ochoa lost the starting job after poor performances and the World Cup hero will turn 40 next week. Raúl Rangel is Mexico's third option, but in his most recent appearance he looked incredibly nervy and made silly mistakes that contributed to Switzerland scoring four goals in a friendly match in June.
This is still Malagón's job moving forward, not necessarily for how he's played but rather because of a lack of a suitable replacement. Malagón has a year to return to form, or the goalkeeper position could be Mexico's Achilles heel next summer.