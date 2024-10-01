AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League
Champions League action returns as reigning Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen play host to AC Milan at the BayArena.
The Rossoneri is coming off a 3–0 victory over Lecce in Serie A, Paulo Fonseca's third win across all competitions as the new Milan boss. The win was also Milan's second-straight win in league play following its 2–1 triumph over rival Inter Milan at the previous weekend that has it in third place in the Serie A table.
Fonseca will look to keep the momentum rolling in a bid to pick up his first three points in the Champions League. The ex-Lille boss can't afford to rotate his side much given Álvaro Morata and Ismaël Bennacer's injuries whilst facing one of the best teams in Europe.
AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1)
GK: Mike Maignan–The veteran goalkeeper is fresh off a seven-save performance that helped Milan keep a clean sheet vs. Lecce.
RB: Emerson Royal–The ex-Tottenham Hotspur full-back has seen an uptick in form as of late and should get the nod at right-back.
CB: Matteo Gabbia–Fonseca has relied on Gabbia so far this season when Strahinja Pavlović hasn't been up to scratch.
CB: Fikayo Tomori–Tomori is one of Milan's most important players that keeps things in check in the heart of defense.
LB: Theo Hernández–The France international was able to catch his breath at the end of the Lecce match and should be fit and firing vs. Leverkusen.
DM: Tijjani Reijnders–Reijnders has been inconsistent in the start of the new Serie A season but is capable of running the show on his day.
DM: Youssouf Fofana–Fonseca opted to save Fofana's legs by taking him off early in the second half vs. Lecce and he should be fit against a tough Leverkusen midfield.
RW: Christian Pulisic–The USMNT captain will look to keep up his incredible scoring run to steer Milan to victory.
AM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek–The former Chelsea midfielder steps into the No. 10 role after Morata's injury.
LW: Rafael Leão–The electric winger was on point last time out, picking up an assist to play his part in the win over Lecce.
ST: Tammy Abraham–Abraham has been solid up front for the Rossoneri with his aerial prowess and ability to hold the ball up for his teammates to make runs in behind defenses.