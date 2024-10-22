AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Club Brugge: UEFA Champions League
AC Milan is all set to take on Club Brugge under the UEFA Champions League lights at the San Siro, looking to pick up its first win in the current European campaign.
The Rossoneri claimed a 1–0 win over Udinese in Serie A action at the weekend despite playing with 10 men for a large part of the match. Samuel Chukwueze's first-half strike was enough to lift Milan into fourth place in the Serie A table with 14 points from eight matches under new boss Paulo Fonseca.
Milan is just five points off first place Napoli, but things couldn't look more different in the Champions League league phase. Fonseca's team fell in its opening Champions League clash against Liverpool, conceding three unanswered goals after Christian Pulisic's opening goal.
Milan then traveled to the BayArena to take on reigning Bundesliga champions BayerLeverkusen. The Italian giant was rather unlucky to not take anything away from the match and fell 1–0 to Xabi Alonso's team. Milan sit in 32nd place in the Champions League standings with zero points after two matches played.
Fonseca is likely to bring the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Rafael Leão back into his 4-2-3-1 setup to give Milan the best shot of winning a match that it should be taking care of business in.
Here's how Milan could lineup against Brugge in a must-win European contest.
AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Club Brugge (4-2-3-1)
GK: Mike Maignan—The France international starts in goal for Milan, looking to keep his first clean sheet in this season's Champions League.
RB: Emerson Royal—Royal is starting to find his footing at his new club and should get the nod over Davide Calabria at right-back Tuesday night.
CB: Strahinja Pavlović—The ex-RB Salzburg defender keeps his place in the backline after a solid performance against Udinese in which he played the full 90 minutes.
CB: Fikayo Tomori—Tomoro returns to the heart of defense after Fonseca rested him against Udinese as he came on for the closing stages of the match.
LB: Theo Hernández—The speedy attacking full-back should be fully fit for the contest since he was suspended in Serie A action against Udinese. He could have a huge match and get on the scoresheet with another powerful run through the middle of the pitch.
DM: Youssouf Fofana—Fofana starts in the midfield, providing cover for the Milan backline alongside Reijnders.
DM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders will hope to put in a better performance after being sent off agaisnt Udinese. Milan need him fully fit and focused to get their first European win of the season.
RW: Samuel Chukwueze—The 25-year-old scored his first goal of the season vs. Udinese and looks to continue his goalscoring ways to inspire Milan to victory.
AM: Christian Pulisic—The USMNT star takes on the No. 10 role once again under Fonseca. He's been one of the team's most consistent players through the first couple of months of the new season.
LW: Rafael Leão—The Portuguese winger returns to the lineup on the left-wing after watching on as un unused substitute at the weekend. Leão needs a strong showing to build up momentum for the coming matches.
ST: Álvaro Morata—The veteran forward aims to build on his two goals in Serie A action to catapult Milan up the Champions League table.