AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool – Champions League
Champions League opening week sees Christian Pulisic's AC Milan play host to Premier League giant Liverpool at the historic San Siro.
Both clubs began their seasons with new head coaches: Arne Slot is on the touchline at Liverpool while Paulo Fonseca is in charge of the Rossoneri.
Slot has enjoyed a better run to the start of the Premier League campaign in England with three wins and one draw. Under Fonseca, Milan has just one win to go along with two draws and a defeat, sitting in ninth place in the Serie A table.
Milan is fresh off a 4-0 triumph over Venezia, Fonseca's first taste of victory at his new team. Defender Fikayo Tomoro was given a rest by Fonseca while veteran forward Álvaro Morata came off the bench in the second half in place of Tammy Abraham. Both players could be in line for starts under the lights at the San Siro given the huge match on the cards.
AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool ( 4-2-3-1 )
GK: Mike Maignan - The 29-year-old kept his first clean sheet of the season against Venezia and will look to carry that form into the midweek match.
RB: Emerson Royal - His performances thus far have been inconsistent and he'll need to get back on track Tuesday against Luis Diaz.
CB: Fikayo Tomori - Tomori got a chance to catch his breath in the victory at the weekend and should slot right back into Fonseca's backline.
CB: Strahinja Pavlović - Milan's newest defender partners Tomori in the heart of defense after making the left-sided center-back position his own.
LB: Theo Hernández - Arguably the best left-back in the world is set to go up against the in-form Mohamed Salah.
DM: Tijjani Reijnders - Fonseca's limited midfield options due to injuries means that Reijnders is in line to start from the jump in the midfield.
DM: Youssouf Fofana - The ex-AS Monaco player joins Reijnders in the middle of the park, sitting just in front of the backline.
RW: Christian Pulisic - The USMNT figure has logged four goal involvements in four Serie A matches in an impressive start to the campaign.
AM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek - The English midfielder quickly became one of Milan's best creative players upon arriving last summer from Chelsea.
LW: Rafael Leão - Leão is capable of taking on any defender and getting fans out of their seats when he's streaking toward goal.
ST: Álvaro Morata - Morata has come up clutch in years past under the Champions League lights and Fonseca will hope he can do so once again Tuesday night.