‘Actually a Shame’—Ballon d’Or Winner Makes Surprise Lamine Yamal Plea
Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Marco van Basten has urged Barcelona manager Hansi Flick to move Lamine Yamal more central to allow him to have an even greater impact.
Yamal enjoyed a phenomenal campaign with Barcelona in 2024–25 as he helped guide the club to a domestic treble and the Champions League semifinal. The 17-year-old produced frightening numbers, with 18 goals and 21 assists in all competitions for La Blaugrana.
Flick immediately got a tune out of the teenager upon his arrival in Catalonia last summer but former Netherlands, AC Milan and Ajax striker Van Basten believes Yamal can offer even more to Barcelona.
“It's actually a shame that he plays right wing because he doesn't get the ball enough. If he plays more centrally, he has much more influence on the game,” said Van Basten via Voetbalzone.
“Of course he is a constant threat on the right, but I think that if he plays in the axis of the field, he can mean even more to the team. And I think that is the next step.
“He can score goals, give crosses, put people in front of the goal. We know that by now. The next step should be: what is his influence on the team in the end? Such a good player should play much more in the center of the field.”
Yamal has been exclusively used on the right wing in Barcelona colors and the Spain international has thrived in wider areas, utilising his remarkable speed, trickery and agility to torment left backs weekly.
It seems unlikely that Flick would alter a winning formula moving forward, especially given he boasts the likes of Dani Olmo and Fermín Lopez in attacking midfield.