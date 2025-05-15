Barcelona Win La Liga, Complete 2024-25 Domestic Treble
Barcelona have completed the domestic treble after their 2-0 win over Espanyol crowned them champions of La Liga for the 28th time in their history.
Predictably, it was teenage superstar Lamine Yamal who secured the title with a tremendous curling effort that arced into the top corner of Joan Garcia's goal, before Fermin Lopez added a second deep in stoppage time to start the celebrations.
Barça have clinched their last two league titles in the home of their city rivals, having secured the 2022-23 title at RCDE Stadium as well.
Real Madrid secured a dramatic comeback win vs. Mallorca on Wednesday to delay Barcelona's celebrations. However, with only six points left to play for, Los Blancos can't overcome the points gap to Barça in the standings, thus ending the team's league title-defense in what's been a disappointing season for the previous champions.
The exact opposite is true for Barcelona. After defeating Real Madrid in El Clásico on May 11, they became the first side in the history of the rivalry to win four Clásicos in a single term en route to a perfect record in the season series between the two Spanish giants. The victory also essentially ended the La Liga title race, with Barcelona going seven points clear with nine left to play for after last weekend's result.
It's been a phenomenal debut season for Hansi Flick as Barcelona manager. The La Liga trophy will join the Copa Del Rey and Spanish Super Cup trophies in Barça's cabinet as the exclamation point of the club's return to prominence during 2024-25. It's the first domestic treble in Spanish soccer in 36 years.
Barcelona have been far and away the best team in La Liga this season. Outside of stumbling during the final two months of 2024, the Catalans have been near flawless in La Liga this season. Barça are undefeated in La Liga since the turn of the year, with a record of 15 wins, two draws and no losses in 17 games during the second half of the season.
The attacking might of Flick's Barça is the main reason for their league success. Barcelona's 97 goals so far are the most by any side in a La Liga season since Ernesto Valverde's Barça scored 99 in 2017-18. No team across Europe's top five leagues have scored more goals than the Catalans and this Barça team is already in the top five best goalscoring sides in club history with 168 goals in all competitions.
With two emphatic league victories over Real Madrid, the Catalans deservedly dethrone Los Blancos to claim their 28th La Liga title. The 2024-25 La Liga trophy will be detailed with Blaugrana colored strings.