Aitana Bonmati Matches Lionel Messi With 2025 Ballon d’Or Feminin Win
Barcelona Femení superstar Aitana Bonmatí became the first player to ever win the Ballon d’Or Féminin three times with her latest triumph.
The Spanish midfielder had lifted the previous two individual titles following collective dominance with Barcelona and Spain before completing her hat trick at Monday’s ceremony. Lionel Messi was the last player to ever win three Ballon d’Or crowns on the spin, picking up four from 2009–12. Former French midfielder Michel Platini is the only other individual to win the prestigious honor in three successive seasons (1983–85).
As the defending champion, Bonmatí’s triumph is hardly a shock, but the fleet-footed schemer did not enjoy quite the same universal acclaim as in years gone by. Barcelona’s domestic dominance was underscored by a trio of trophies on home soil, however the Catalans did lose two league games—as many as they recorded across the previous five seasons combined.
After two years as the undisputed centerpiece of Barcelona and the Spain national team while Alexia Putellas—a two-time Ballon d’Or winner herself—recovered from an ACL tear, Bonmatí had to readjust to a new role back in tandem with her compatriot.
This champagne problem still saw both players hit double digits for goals and assists as Barcelona returned to the Champions League final for the fifth season running. However, after two successive titles, Bonmatí and her teammates were stunned by a disciplined Arsenal side which battled out a 1–0 win in Lisbon.
Bonmatí would suffer heartbreak at the hands of English opposition two months later, watching on in disbelief as her spot kick was saved in Spain’s penalty shootout defeat to England in the Euro 2025 final.
Yet, the fact that Bonmatí was on the pitch at all is a testament to her tenacious character. The 27-year-old prepared for the tournament in hospital while being treated for viral meningitis. In typically defiant fashion, Bonmatí was fit enough to come off the bench in the first match of group stage and had already won her place back by the knockouts.
It was Bonmatí’s devilish thump from an impossible angle which skipped past Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger for the only goal of the semifinal. UEFA’s technical committee were not alone in hailing her as the Player of the Tournament.
In the immediate aftermath of the Euro 2025 final, Bonmatí fronted up to the media. “I’m in shock,” she said. “We gave everything. I must apologize for my missing my penalty and congratulate England.” Yet, as everyone in Spain was all too quick to point out, Bonmatí need not apologize for anything.