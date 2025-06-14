Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami will lock horns in the opening match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday evening.
The much-anticipated and revamped tournament gets underway this weekend and all eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his band of former Barcelona allies for the curtain-raiser. Controversially qualifying as a host side based on their 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield triumph, Javier Mascherano’s team will be aiming to give a strong account of themselves on the world stage and have the advantage of match sharpness given they’re midway through their campaign.
With Porto and Palmeiras to come for the Herons, earning victory from their first outing is of paramount importance to progression beyond the group stage. They head into the clash with Al Ahly off the back of two thumping MLS victories, but their underwhelming defensive record means they have lost five of their last 10 matches in all competitions.
Al Ahly seldom tasted defeat en route to their record-extending 45th Egyptian Premier League title in 2024–25, closing out the term with six consecutive victories. Making their tenth appearance at the Club World Cup, they qualified based on winning three of the last five CAF Champions League crowns—a competition they have won seven times more than the next-best performer.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What time does Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Miami, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Saturday, June 14
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
- Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRN)
- VAR: TBC
Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record (All Time)
This is the first ever competitive fixture between Al Ahly and Inter Miami.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Al Ahly
Inter Miami
Al Ahly 6–0 Pharco - 5/28/25
Inter Miami 5–1 Columbus Crew - 6/1/25
Al Ahly 2–1 National Bank - 5/17/25
Inter Miami 4–2 CF Montréal - 5/29/25
Ceramica Cleopatra 0–1 Al Ahly - 5/13/25
Philadelphia Union 3–3 Inter Miami - 5/25/25
Al Ahly 4–2 Al Masry - 5/8/25
Inter Miami 0–3 Orlando City SC - 5/17/2025
Al Ahly 5–0 Haras El Hodoud - 5/4/25
San Jose Earthquakes 3–3 Inter Miami - 5/14/2025
How to watch Al Ahly vs Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA Watch TBS, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Al Ahly Team News
José Riveiro, who is overseeing his first competitive match as the club’s manager, named a 28-man squad for the journey to the United States and will lean heavily on the creativity of Emam Ashour, who contributed to 20 goals in the Egyptian top-flight last term. Former Aston Villa forward Trézéguet will share the burden, as will striker Wessam Abou Ali.
Club captain and 36-year-old goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy will be responsible for denying the likes of Messi and Luis Suárez. The 64-cap Egypt international appears unlikely, however, to keep a clean sheet given Inter Miami have scored 15 times in their last five matches.
Al Ahly Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Al Ahly Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, El Aash, El Debes; Reda, Attia; Bencharki, Ashour, Trézéguet; Abou Ali.
Inter Miami Team News
Injuries could cause issues for Mascherano, with Jordi Alba and Gonzalo Luján both doubtful to feature in defense and Drake Callender potentially missing in goal. Fortunately, Oscar Ustari is available once more between the sticks having been substituted at halftime in the 5–1 demolition of Columbus Crew last time out.
David Ruiz and Yannick Bright could both be sidelined with hamstring injuries for the competition opener, but Messi, Suárez and Sergio Busquets are all available for the Herons and ready to roll back the years.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Al Ahly
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Al Ahly (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcón, Martínez, Allen; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez.
Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami CF Score Prediction
Inter Miami will be desperate to strut their stuff on home soil and will definitely have the backing of those inside the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. With Messi in the team, anything is possible, and he enters the weekend in excellent form following five goals and three assists in his last three MLS games.
However, Inter Miami’s porous defense could undermine their excellent attack and Al Ahly have the experience and knowhow to punish the American side. They have featured in this competition plenty of times before in its old format and will be eager to spoil the party for the Herons.
Prediction: Al Ahly 2–2 Inter Miami
