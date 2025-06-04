How Inter Miami Qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup
Excitement is starting to build ahead of the revamped and expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the game’s greatest will feature at the tournament.
Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will compete with behemoths from across the globe in the new-look competition, with eyes naturally drawn towards the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and his impressive supporting cast.
Thirty-two teams from the six continental federations will feature in the inaugural event in North America but Inter Miami’s route to the tournament differs from that of their competitors.
Here’s how the Herons reached the upcoming Club World Cup.
When Is the Club World Cup?
The 2025 Club World Cup is fast approaching and the competition’s representatives are now in preparation mode. Things kick off Saturday, June 14 and run until Sunday, July 13, with the month-long tournament taking place across the United States.
There will be 63 matches in total, starting with the group stage and ending with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
How did Inter Miami Qualify for Club World Cup?
Inter Miami’s presence at the Club World Cup is controversial. All other competing teams have secured their place at the tournament based on their performances in their continent’s premier competition—bar Los Angeles FC who qualified via a unique playoff after Club Léon’s disqualification—but that was not the case for Messi’s side.
Inter Miami were chosen as the competition’s host club—a spot that was expected to be reserved for the winner of the host nation’s domestic league. In this instance, that would have been LA Galaxy after they won the 2024 MLS Cup by triumphing in the post-season play-offs.
However, FIFA instead decided to award the spot to Inter Miami for winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield, the prize given to the team that finishes with the strongest overall record at the end of the regular 34-game season.
Speaking after Inter Miami managed a record regular season points total last year and prior to the play-offs, FIFA president Gianni Infantino explained the organization's decision to award the Herons their place as the host club.
“We all know how Miami is in love with football and how Inter Miami is supported from across Florida and beyond for your exciting brand of football,” declared the 55-year-old. “Congratulations on your wonderful 2024 Supporters' Shield success. You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play.
“Therefore, I am proud to announce that as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the host club representing the United States.”
Inter Miami Club World Cup Opponents
As the host club, Inter Miami will feature in the tournament opener. Placed in Group A, Javier Mascherano will lead his side out against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on 14 June at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
That clash will be followed by a battle with two-time UEFA Champions League winners Porto five days later and they will finish their group stage campaign against Brazilian outfit Palmeiras on 23 June. While not a straightforward group by any means, it’s one of the competition’s more navigable.
Should Inter Miami upset the odds and win their group, they will face the runners-up from Group B in the last 16. Should they finish second, they will face the winner of Group B instead. Coming third or fourth will see them eliminated.
Date & Kick-off Time (ET)
Opponent
Venue
6/14/25 / 8 p.m.
Al Ahly
Hard Rock Stadium
6/19/25 / 3 p.m.
Porto
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
6/23/25 / 9 p.m.
Palmeiras
Hard Rock Stadium