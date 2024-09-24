Alaves Coach Says Endrick Deserved a Red Card for Real Madrid
Luis García couldn't believe Endrick was not sent off in the dying minutes of Real Madrid's clash with Alavés.
Real Madrid had a comfortable 3–0 lead over Alavés heading into the 80th minute of the La Liga fixture. Goals from Lucas Vázquez, Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo gave the hosts all the momentum in the second half, prompting Carlo Ancelotti to make several substitutions.
Endrick came on in the 69th minute for Rodrygo and made his presence felt in the final third when he sent a dangerous strike off the post. His performance will be remembered more for the reckless move he sent Santiago Mourino's way, though. The 18-year-old kicked out at the defender in the 81st minute and only received a yellow card.
After the match, García told reporters in his post-game press conference that he believed Endrick should have been sent off. The manager thought his side should have finished playing the game against ten men.
Had Endrick received a red card, Alavés could have left the Santiago Bernabéu with at least a point. Goals from Carlos Protesoni and Kike García in the 85th and 86th minute respectively got the visitors back in the game, but they could not find a third before the referee blew the final whistle.
García exchanged words with Carlo Ancelotti after the match before heading down the tunnel.
Real Madrid is back in action this weekend as the defending Spanish champions take on Atletico Madrid while Alavés play Getafe.