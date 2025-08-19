‘Deal Underway’—Alejandro Garnacho Turns Down European Giants As Talks With Chosen Club ‘Advance’
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is reported to have turned down an approach from Bayern Munich, as he continues to hold out for a move to Chelsea instead.
Garnacho’s Old Trafford future seemed to reach a sudden end at the conclusion of last season, following an frustrated outburst after not starting the Europa League final.
The Argentina international has been linked with the likes of Al Nassr and Napoli in the months since, but everything keeps coming back to Chelsea—who showed serious interest in January.
Garnacho’s desire to join Chelsea over anyone else has been well publicised in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Tuesday afternoon that progress is being in “club to club talks”. The “excellent relationship” between United chief executive Omar Berrada and Chelsea could help.
Interest from Bayern Munich is claimed to have come “in the last 48 hours”, rebuffed by Garnacho because he still “only wants” Chelsea.
The reigning German champions sold Kingsley Coman to Al Nassr last week, having already lost Leroy Sané on a free transfer earlier in the summer. So far, only Luis Díaz has arrived in a wide position.
Garnacho was the jewel of United’s academy when he spearheaded an FA Youth Cup triumph in 2022, the club’s first win in the prestigious competition for 11 years. He made his first-team debut at 17 and was soon permanently promoted to the senior squad, subsequently racking up 142 appearances in the space of just three seasons. The Madrid-born talent scored in the 2024 FA Cup final and also took home that year’s FIFA Puskás Award for a stunning overhead kick against Everton.
But inconsistency and the lack of a natural place for him in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system have helped pave the way to the current situation where an exit is on the cards.