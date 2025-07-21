‘Next Step’—Alexander Isak’s Agent Drops Transfer Bombshell After Liverpool Approach
The agent of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has suggested a decision on the Sweden international’s next move is “close”.
Isak has enjoyed three impressive seasons with Newcastle, racking up 54 goals in 86 Premier League games, and has found himself subject to significant transfer speculation. While Barcelona are repeatedly named as ambitious, long-term suitors, Liverpool made the first move this summer with an approach for Isak which was eventually rebuffed and sparked the deal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké instead.
Reports have also named Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal as a potential destination for Isak. L’Équipe claimed on Monday morning that the 25-year-old has opened the door to the Middle East and talks between the two parties have been ongoing for several days.
Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah reached out to one of Isak’s representatives, Gonzalo Gaitan, who offered a cryptic response to the ongoing speculation.
“We are already studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player,” Gaitan is quoted as saying.
Clearly, there are plenty of ways to interpret Gaitan’s comments. There are several options available to Isak, who is expected to be offered a new contract by Newcastle this summer, so the “next step” may not necessarily mean an exit.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe was confident with his recent prediction that Isak will remain at Newcastle beyond the summer, but conceded it was impossible to ever be certain about these things.
With Liverpool wrapping up a deal for Ekitiké worth a reported €95 million (£82.3 million, $110.5 million), the Reds appear to be out of the race for Isak this summer, while Newcastle’s mammoth price tag of at least £120 million ($161 million) drastically limits the number of teams capable of funding such a deal.