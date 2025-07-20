Liverpool ‘Agree Record-Breaking Deal’ for Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool have reportedly sealed an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for their star centre-forward Hugo Ekitiké.
The Reds quickly pivoted towards the long-limbed Frenchman after a monstrous approach for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak was turned down. While Ekitiké is not expected to command nearly as much as the £130 million ($174.4 million) being bandied around for Isak, Liverpool have spared no expense in a continued quest to bolster their frontline.
After having an initial offer swiftly rejected, the reigning Premier League champions were said to have settled upon the “outline of an agreement”, as first reported by The Athletic.
The report did not put any firm figures on Liverpool’s offer, although it did claim that should all add-ons be triggered, Ekitiké would become Frankfurt’s most expensive sale of all time, surpassing the €95 million (£82.3 million, $110.5 million) Randal Kolo Muani cost Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.
Sky Sports News reported that Liverpool have tabled a bid worth an initial €80 million (£69.3 million, $93 million), while Fabrizio Romano claimed the fee is over €90 million (£78 million, $104.6 million) and could rise to €95 million. Multiple outlets agree that Ekitiké is set to sign a six-year deal.
Newcastle had been heavily linked with an approach for the sought-after striker as a figure to work in tandem with Isak rather than replace him. In the wake of Liverpool’s advanced interest, the Magpies reportedly turned their attention to Brentford forward Yoane Wissa. Although that deal is complicated by the impending departure of Bees talisman Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United.
Ekitiké may eventually become Frankfurt’s record sale, but he isn’t even Liverpool’s most expensive signing of the summer. That honour belongs to Florian Wirtz, who could end up costing a British-record £116 million ($155.6 million).
Even before this deal for Ekitiké, Arne Slot’s side had already surpassed the club’s record spend in a single summer, with more than £180 million splashed thus far.