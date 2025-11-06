Alexander Isak Hands Liverpool Major Boost Ahead of Man City Clash
Sweden national team manager Graham Potter has called up Liverpool’s Alexander Isak and revealed that he expects the striker to feature against Manchester City this weekend.
This comes as an unexpected boost for Liverpool, who have been without their club-record signing since he damaged his adductor four games ago, with a daunting trip to the Etihad on Sunday. Arne Slot has been reluctant to divulge too much information about Isak’s health, but more light has now been shed on the situation by Potter.
The freshly appointed Sweden boss described Isak as “available” ahead of November’s World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Slovenia. However, he also admitted that his star striker was not yet back to full fitness. “We’ll see this weekend. Hopefully he can play against Manchester City and be with us in Málaga,” the English coach told Fotbollskanalen.
“But Alex is not ready to play 90 minutes in two games in four days,” Potter warned. “But he is available and I look forward to meeting him.”
Earlier this week, Slot revealed that Isak would “definitely not” start against City as he had not yet returned to team training ahead of Liverpool’s midweek Champions League victory with Real Madrid. If Isak does prove to be available, it could give the Reds boss a selection headache this weekend.
Liverpool’s Array of Options Against Man City
With Isak back in the fold, Liverpool are only missing three players—although that may still be too many for Slot’s liking given his concerns over the club’s strength-in-depth after this summer’s £420 million ($549.4 million). Hugo Ekitiké has made a strong case to retain his starting spot throughout the season—with or without Isak in contention—but the nature of Liverpool’s opponents may inform Slot’s lineup.
Both matches against Manchester City last season proved to be the setting for some of Slot’s most impressive tactical displays. The Dutch boss didn’t line up with a recognised striker for either meeting with Pep Guardiola—one of his self-confessed coaching idols. A mobile false-nine duo of Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai wreaked particular havoc at the Etihad last February, with both players getting on the scoresheet in a 3–0 win.
It remains highly unlikely that Slot will bench Ekitiké and Isak but Szoboszlai will undoubtedly play a significant role—wherever he lines up on Sunday.
Liverpool Injury List vs. Man City
Player
Injury
Expected Return
Giovanni Leoni
Knee
August 2026
Alisson
Hamstring
Nov. 22, 2025
Jeremie Frimpong
Hamstring
Nov. 22, 2025