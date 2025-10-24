Arne Slot Gives Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong Injury Verdicts Before Brentford
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed right back Jeremie Frimpong is set for a significant spell on the sidelines, where he could be joined by striker Alexander Isak after the summer signing picked up a groin injury.
An emphatic 5–1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek brought a much-needed end to a four-game losing streak, but did not come without a cost. Frimpong was forced off just 20 minutes into proceedings with a hamstring injury, while Isak did not return for the second half.
Despite the grand nature of the victory, Slot is well aware that Liverpool remain under pressure after three straight defeats in the Premier League saw them give up first place to Arsenal. The Reds are back in action on Saturday, when they face a tricky away trip to Brentford.
Isak’s involvement in the game is by no means guaranteed, but Frimpong has been ruled out for the foreseeable future as a result of his hamstring issue.
“Jeremie is not in a good place,” Slot told his pre-match press conference. “What I mean with that is that he’s definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. Hamstring injury, so that’s going to take a while.
“Alex, not too bad. A question mark for the weekend, so let’s see where he is then. That’s the same to be said about Ryan [Gravenberch]. He didn’t travel with us, today we’re in again, let’s see where he is today.”
Liverpool remain without starting goalkeeper Alisson as he battles his own hamstring injury. Slot refused to put a time frame on his recovery when asked, instead simply admitting it will “take a little bit longer.”
Reports suggest the Brazilian stopper is not due back until the middle of November, meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili is set for several more weeks in between the sticks.
In Frimpong’s absence, Conor Bradley will expect to see plenty of starting minutes in a role which he could share with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has often been shunted back into defence to make space for Liverpool’s attacking recruits.
Should Isak fail to recover in time, fellow summer arrival Hugo Ekitiké will lead the line. The Frenchman is locked in a real battle with Isak but is winning when it comes to the statistics, having struck six goals in 12 appearances, just eight of which have been as a starter.