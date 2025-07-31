Alexander Isak ‘Training Alone’ at Former Club After Liverpool Approach
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is training alone at the facilities of former employer Real Sociedad as he awaits a resolution on his future, it has emerged.
Isak has expressed an interest in leaving Newcastle this summer and has not travelled with the club for pre-season. The Magpies insist a thigh injury is behind his absence from the tour.
The Swedish striker wants to join Liverpool and the Reds are believed to be keen on making him the most expensive player in Premier League history—reports have priced a deal at close to £150 million ($199.5 million)—but Newcastle remain determined not to sell Isak, who they want to tie down to a new contract.
Basque outlet El Diario Vasco revealed on Wednesday that Isak had started training alone at Sociedad, working with a fitness trainer away from other players as part of his injury recovery.
Despite reports suggesting Newcastle did not know of Isak’s whereabouts, Sky Sports News state the Magpies are aware of the 25-year-old’s actions.
Sociedad, for whom Isak made 132 appearances between 2019 and his 2022 move to Newcastle in, are entitled to 10% of every euro above €70 million (£60.4 million, $80.3 million) of a future transfer fee, alongside 2% of the overall cost.
No formal contact has been made between Newcastle and Liverpool, who saw an earlier informal approach for Isak swiftly rebuffed and pivoted to sign Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Reds are prepared to lodge a record-breaking bid if Newcastle indicate any willingness to get a deal done.
While Newcastle want to keep Isak, they have been working on a deal for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško, although Manchester United have now joined the race for the latter’s signature.