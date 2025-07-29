Alexander Isak: Eddie Howe Provides Fresh Update on Liverpool Interest
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe insisted that the Magpies are still waiting for a formal offer for notable Liverpool target Alexander Isak.
The Premier League champions were reportedly tipped to make a record-breaking bid for Isak in the region of £120 million ($160 million) in the middle of July. Once Newcastle made it abundantly clear that their talismanic forward wasn’t for sale, Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitiké. However, it now appears that Isak’s determination to leave has forced the Magpies to consider a reluctant sale.
Howe has never hid his desire to keep hold of Isak, but entertained the topic of transfer talks for the first time. “He is still our player,” the Newcastle boss told assembled media on Tuesday. “He’s contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us.
“My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control. We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club.”
If Liverpool are going to officially lodge a bid, it would have to shatter the British transfer record Florian Wirtz’s Anfield arrival set last month. Some reports suggest as much as £150 million ($199.9 million) would be required to secure a deal for the 25-year-old.
“It’s going to be an important time for us. There’s lots to take in,” Howe warned. “I don’t think we should, in any way, act out of character for how we’ve always tried to work in the windows and try to do what’s best for the football club in a strategic way. That can’t change.”
Beyond the departure of Isak, Newcastle are just as concerned about reinforcements. Anthony Elanga’s arrival from Nottingham Forest is the only significant addition to Howe’s squad ahead of a season which will be burdened by the demands of Champions League football. The Magpies have publicly missed out on several leading targets this summer, much to Howe’s evident frustration.
“If the right player isn’t out there for the right price, then we can’t do the deals,” the English coach sighed. “Everything’s got to fall in line. Obviously, we're looking to improve the squad, we're looking to try and add depth and quality to the areas that we've identified. Fingers crossed we can get some deals done.”