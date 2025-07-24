Report: Alexander Isak Rejects Newcastle Contract, Liverpool Target Wants to Explore Transfer
Alexander Isak has told Newcastle United he wants to explore a move away from the club this summer, it has emerged.
Isak was left out of the Magpies’ pre-season squad, with the club citing a thigh injury as the reason for his absence, after he was spotted training away from the rest of the squad earlier this week.
Transfer interest from both Liverpool and Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal is believed to have unsettled Isak, and the Daily Mail were the first to reveal the striker’s interest in leaving Newcastle this summer.
Newcastle want to tie Isak down to a new contract but The Times explains that he has turned down such attempts, despite a willingness from the club to make him their best paid player in their history. Talks have failed and Isak is said to be seeking £300,000 ($406,500) per week, informing Newcastle officials that he wishes to consider his options.
Liverpool are still cited as suitors, with the Liverpool ECHO also suggesting a bid is possible. But the Reds would have to splash out an enormous fee just days after sealing a £79 million ($107.1 million) move for Hugo Ekitiké.
Any deal for Isak would likely have to shatter the British transfer record, which currently sits at the £116 million ($157.3 million) Liverpool paid to sign Florian Wirtz earlier this summer. Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have also joined for a combined £69.6 million ($94.4 million).
Indeed, Newcastle’s desire to retain Isak could see them demand as much as £150 million ($203.4 million) to part ways with their star striker.
Newcastle will continue to try and secure a new contract for Isak, but it is suggested that the Magpies could offer the 25-year-old a departure in the summer of 2026 if he agrees to commit to the club for the coming season.
Isak is under contract until 2028, meaning Newcastle are not facing any immediate pressure to sell this summer.