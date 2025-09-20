‘Too Long’—Alexis Mac Allister Reveals Liverpool Squad’s Reaction to Alexander Isak Transfer Saga
Alexis Mac Allister has admitted the Liverpool dressing room grew tired of waiting for updates on the drawn-out transfer saga involving Alexander Isak.
It was on July 15 that news of Liverpool’s first approach to Newcastle United over Isak first emerged, but the deal was not officially confirmed until Deadline Day on September 1 following weeks of tension and back-and-forth between everyone involved.
Liverpool got the result they wanted as they struck a deal to sign Isak for £125 million ($168.6 million), at which the Reds squad were simply relieved to have any form of outcome to the negotiations.
“At the beginning, it was a big thing and after a while we got a bit tired because it was too long,” Mac Allister told TNT Sports.
“But we all know the player he is. He is going to be really, really important and we are happy to have him here.”
Isak’s departure from Newcastle proved to be an ugly affair, which saw fans turn on the striker following his decision to go on strike. Public statements from both club and player only added to the drama.
“Maybe the other club are not happy but that’s the way football works, [Liverpool] paid quite a lot of money so I think it’s good for both clubs,” Mac Allister continued.
“It’s good for him because it’s what he wanted, we are so happy to have him because we know the player that he is and we suffered against him a couple of times as well.”
Manager Arne Slot is ready to explore ways to find a place for both Isak and fellow new arrival Hugo Ekitiké, whose versatility could bring about a new-look forward line once the Sweden international is fit enough for regular starts.