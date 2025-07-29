Alisson Becomes Third Player to Leave Liverpool’s Pre-Season Squad
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has reportedly left the club’s Asian tour to attend to a “personal matter”.
The Brazilian shot-stopper is the third figure to drop out of Arne Slot’s travelling party since flying out east. Joe Gomez robbed the Dutch boss of one of his few centre back options after picking up a minor Achilles injury while Luis Díaz was given permission to finalise his imminent move to Bayern Munich.
Alisson featured for the first 45 minutes of Liverpool’s 4–2 defeat to AC Milan on Saturday in Hong Kong before being replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili. The 32-year-old did not brave Tokyo’s summer conditions for an open training session on Tuesday and has been granted a leave by the club, as reported by The Athletic. Alisson is expected to return to action once Liverpool touch down in the U.K.
Unlike some other positions on the pitch, Slot has no shortage of options at goalkeeper. Mamardashvili has talked up his ambitions of dethroning Alisson even when the Brazilian is available. Freddie Woodman was brought in from Preston North End on a free this summer to serve as Liverpool’s third-choice option.
The 28-year-old Englishman has been relishing sharing a training pitch with Alisson. “Working with Ali, for myself I’m getting to work with one of the best in the world and I’m just trying to take bits from his game and put them into my game,” he gushed earlier this summer. “It’s the same with Giorgi as well—they are world-class goalkeepers, top goalkeepers, and it’s a joy to work with them every day.”
Liverpool take on Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday in Tokyo before flying back to Merseyside. The Reds then have the unorthodox task of a double-header against Athletic Club at Anfield on the same day, with kick-off separated by just three hours.
If he can resolve his off-field commitments, Alisson is expected to be Liverpool’s starting goalkeeper for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Aug. 10.