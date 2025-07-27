Luis Diaz: Bayern Munich ‘Make Improved Bid’ for Wantaway Liverpool Forward
Bayern Munich are widely reported to be “closing in” on a lucrative deal for Liverpool forward Luis Díaz.
The reigning Bundesliga champions have endured a summer of spurned advances and failed bids. Nico Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Club, VfB Stuttgart have held firm on their valuation of Nick Woltemade and Liverpool beat Bayern to the record-breaking acquisition of Florian Wirtz.
Even negotiations for Díaz have long appeared to be fruitless. Vincent Kompany’s side reportedly had an initial offer in the region of £58.6 million ($78.8 million) bluntly rebuffed and were told that the Colombian forward was not for sale. Bayern were seemingly forced to consider alternative options.
Yet, now Liverpool’s stance has been forcibly softened in recent days. Sky Sports News were the first to report that Bayern’s improved bid of around £69 million ($80.6 million) has led to “advanced talks” after Díaz rammed home his desire to leave. Fabrizio Romano and The Times put the fee closer to £65.5 million ($88.1 million), although all reports agree that a final deal is “close”.
Díaz was left out of Liverpool’s squad which faced AC Milan in a pre-season friendly on Saturday due to the speculation swirling around him, as Arne Slot later confirmed. Despite this clear reluctance to risk the 28-year-old in even semi-competitive action, Díaz was part of the travelling party which arrived in Tokyo on Sunday for Liverpool’s upcoming friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos next week.
Liverpool signed Díaz from Porto in 2022 for an initial £37 million ($49.7 million) which could rise to as much as £50 million ($67.2 million). With just two years remaining on a contract which he has publicly refused to extend, this may very well be Liverpool’s last chance to make a profit on the fleet-footed winger.
Barcelona had initially appeared to be Díaz’s first-choice destination before the cash-strapped Catalans ultimately plumped for a Marcus Rashford loan spell. Barça president Joan Laporta blamed the Premier League champions for this breakdown in communications.
“It’s true that I also liked Luis Díaz, a very complete player,” the club chief recently explained, “but due to his circumstances, with Liverpool very entrenched, it was complicated, although I’m grateful to the player for wanting to come at all times.”
Bayern Munich may very well have found a way around Liverpool’s entrenchment.