Amad Diallo Among Four Man Utd Players Ruled Out vs. Brentford
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed Amad Diallo will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford following the death of a family member.
Amad has split his time between attacking midfield and a wing back role this season, starting five of United’s six matches across all competitions and establishing himself as an integral part of Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 setup.
The 23-year-old will miss his first match of the campaign on Saturday after being granted compassionate leave by United.
“Amad is not here because someone in his family passed away,” Amorim revealed. “We are giving all the support to Amad and understood he needed to return home.”
Noussair Mazraoui is also unavailable for United, potentially posing an issue on the right side of defence, but the Red Devils did recently welcome Diogo Dalot back from injury and may be forced to throw him straight back into the starting lineup.
Lisandro Martínez is a long-term absentee and he will be joined on the sidelines on Saturday by Casemiro, who is suspended following his red card against Chelsea.
Amad Offered Support Over Social Media Blackout
News of the tragic passing in his family amplifies what was already a difficult week for Amad, who wiped his social media feeds after a wave of abuse.
Amad swapped shirts with former teammate Alejandro Garnacho following the recent meeting with Chelsea and proudly shared the moment online, only for fans to flood his comment sections with criticism. The young winger removed every post on his Instagram page and left just one on X, formerly Twitter.
“I say the same thing to my players. Shut down social media,” Amorim reflected. “It’s like that nowadays. It’s a price you have to pay.
“But the important thing is the club and his friends are real life for Amad. We are here for him. It’s a tough moment and in this kind of moment, the next game is not important. We can win without Amad and we want to win also for him.”