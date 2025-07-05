‘Amazing Feeling’—Jamie Gittens Reacts As Chelsea Transfer Confirmed
Chelsea have now confirmed the signing of winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.
A deal to sign Gittens was struck late last month and Dortmund revealed on Thursday that the young winger was on the cusp of signing for Chelsea, who are reported to have paid an initial £48.5 million ($66.2 million) with a further £3.5 million ($4.8 million) in add-ons.
Before his arrival was even confirmed, Gittens was seen celebrating Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph over Palmeiras on the pitch with the rest of Enzo Maresca’s squad, dressed in full club gear for good measure.
Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have now put the finishing touches on Gittens’s arrival.
“Chelsea is delighted to announce the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, with the winger joining on a contract until 2032,” a club statement read.
Upon completing his move to Chelsea, Gittens said: “It feels great. It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.
“I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Gittens is currently in the United States with the rest of the Chelsea squad, having been part of Borussia Dortmund’s journey this summer. As he was registered with the German side, he is not eligible to feature for Chelsea in the late stages of the tournament.
As a result, Gittens is soon expected to depart for a short break before reuniting with his new teammates for pre-season training later this month.