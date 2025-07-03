Chelsea Strike Deal to Sign Third Forward of Summer Transfer Window
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed an agreement has been reached to sell winger Jamie Gittens to Chelsea.
A £55 million ($75.1 million) bid for Gittens was accepted late last month, with Dortmund successfully convincing Chelsea to raise their offer after knocking back a proposal before the Club World Cup began last month.
The finishing touches were finally settled on Thursday, with Dortmund bidding farewell to Gittens later in the day.
“Borussia Dortmund's attacking player Jamie Gittens (20) is set to move to English Premier League club Chelsea,” a statement read. “All parties involved agreed to this deal today in Fort Lauderdale, USA. The contract details are still to be finalised.“
Dortmund CEO Lars Ricken added: “Jamie Gittens’s career is exemplary for the development of top talents at BVB. We discovered Jamie very early, signed him practically for free, continuously developed him in our youth academy, and also offered him playing time at the highest level with the professional team.
“Jamie has repaid the trust placed in him with commitment, performance and goals. His transfer back to his native England would be extremely valuable to us. We wish Jamie only the very best for his sporting future.”
Sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “The talks with Chelsea were challenging, but ultimately we are pleased that we can most likely realise our financial ambitions and then have planning security.
“Jamie is an outstanding player who has given us a great deal of pleasure. He now wants to take the next step in his career at Chelsea, and we wish him all the best and much success.”
While Chelsea have added recent signing João Pedro to their Club World Cup squad, they cannot do so with Gittens, whose appearance for Dortmund earlier this summer means he cannot be registered for another team.