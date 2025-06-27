Ambitious Man Utd Transfer Plan Includes ‘Four’ Signings After Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United are prepared to back manager Ruben Amorim in a big way this summer, and their business isn’t expected to slow down after the potential arrival of Bryan Mbeumo.
United, who entered the summer off the back of a historically bad domestic season, have already captured to signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha. They’re also hopeful of reaching an agreement with Brentford for the services of Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season.
The Red Devils are believed to have submitted a second bid worth £60 million ($82.4 million), and are aware that Mbeumo’s preference is to play for them despite reported interest from Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur, who beat United in the 2025 Europa League final. The Athletic reports Mbeumo has informed Brentford that his intention is to sign for Man Utd this summer.
Together, Cunha and Mbeumo are poised to set the club back more than £122 million ($168.1 million), but their summer splurge is expected to continue.
The Times reports that United are still in the market for four more players, with a new striker, wing-back, midfielder and goalkeeper the pressing positions of need. While Cunha and Mbeumno would go a long way to alleviating their attacking woes, Rasmus Højlund’s poor second season has convinced the club that a new No. 9 is needed at the Theatre of Dreams.
Wing-back Patrick Dorgu was Amorim’s first signing back in January, but United require further depth out wide. Moreover, Christian Eriksen has left the club and opened up room for another central midfielder to emerge. First-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been linked with a move away following two years of sub-par work between the United posts, and Altay Bayındır hasn’t yet proven he’s good enough to fill in long-term.
However, if United are to bolster Amorim’s squad as they desire, they will need to get a couple of faces off their books this summer. Most notably, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.
Rashford continues to hold out for a move to Barcelona, but the La Liga champions have a limited budget and are trying to sign Nico Williams. Garnacho’s market has so far been slim this summer after interest emerged from Chelsea and Napoli in the winter, while Juventus are eyeing a move for Sancho.
The English winger, who spent 2024–25 on loan at Chelsea, looked poised to join the Blues permanently, but a dispute over personal terms has seen Sancho return to Manchester.