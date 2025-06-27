‘Interested’—Man Utd Linked to Serie A Goalkeeper Amid Andre Onana Uncertainty
Manchester United have been credited with interest in Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi as part of their bid to replace André Onana.
Onana is under pressure after two disappointing seasons at Old Trafford and, while he is thought to be keen to stay and fight for his future with United, he recently admitted he does not know what his future holds.
A handful of goalkeepers have been tipped to replace Onana, and a growing number of reports in Italy name Carnesecchi as a viable option. Leading Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport are the latest to report on United’s interest, claiming the Red Devils have reached out to discover the cost of a potential deal.
Atalanta are said to have warned United that it will cost them €50 million (£42.6 million, $58.5 million) to sign the 24-year-old, an uncapped Italy international with three years remaining on his contract.
At this point, United are not thought to have made any formal contact over Carnesecchi. It is claimed their alternative target is Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, who is thought to be keen to join the Red Devils if he does end up leaving Villa Park.
Much will likely depend on United’s finances. They are on the cusp of signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for around £65 million ($89.2 million) which, if finalised, would take their summer spending to just under £130 million ($178.4 million) following the earlier acquisition of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Officials hope to raise funds through the sales of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford, but may need a direct solution involving Onana before they can pursue a new goalkeeper.
Monaco have reached out to express interest in Onana but multiple reports have stressed the Cameroon international’s desire to remain at Old Trafford this summer.
Elsewhere, reports in Portugal have named Porto stopper Diogo Costa, a long-time target for United, as a player of interest to Amorim.