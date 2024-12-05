America Predicted Lineup vs. Cruz Azul: Liga MX Semifinals
América is one step away from reaching yet another final in its quest to become the first Liga MX team to win three consecutive titles this century.
Its city rival, Cruz Azul, will prove to be a tough opponent. América defeated Cruz Azul to become back-to-back champions in May, but Martín Anselmi's side has upped its level since. Las Águilas are coming off dismantling second place finisher Toluca in the quarterfinals 4–0 on aggregate, putting its inconsistent regular season in the rear view once again looking like a true title contender.
André Jardine finally has a mostly healthy squad after dealing with a number of injuries over the past months. Igor Lichnovsky will be its only major absentee, but the dangerous Diego Valdés could return after suffering an injury while representing Chile during the last international break.
Here's how América could lineup in the first leg of the Apertura 2024 semifinals vs. Cruz Azul
América Predicted Lineup vs. Cruz Azul (5-2-3)
GK: Luis Malagón—The probable starter for Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been excellent for América between the sticks.
RWB: Kevin Álvarez—Álvarez finally overcame numerous injuries that plagued him for most of the year and is back to the level that saw him represent Mexico in the 2022 World Cup.
CB: Israel Reyes—The versatile defender can play on the wings or in the middle of the back line. He'll be the right center back in Jardine's back-five system.
CB: Ramón Juárez—The young academy talent has broken out this season and has been brilliant over recent weeks.
CB: Sebastián Cáceres—The Uruguayan defender is back after missing most of the season through injury. His leadership is invaluable for América's defense.
LWB: Cristian Calderón—El Chicote performed well in the quarterfinals after an up-and-down season.
CM: Alan Cervantes—Cervantes beat out Jonathan Dos Santos for the starting role late in the season and has been impressive at the base of midfield.
CM: Álvaro Fidalgo—The Real Madrid academy talent continues to shine with América. His class, vision and passing ability are rarely seen in Liga MX.
RW: Alejandro Zendejas—The USMNT player is back in form after a serious injury early in the season.
LW: Brian Rodríguez—The Uruguay international has been América's best player this season. The former LAFC player might not be long for Liga MX if he continues at this level.
ST: Rodrigo Aguirre—It's been a dream semester for Aguirre since his arrival to América. He's been crucial to the team's success and his performances earned him a first call-up to Uruguay's national team.