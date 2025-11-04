Anders Dreyer Named MLS Newcomer of the Year in Record-Setting Season
San Diego FC star Anders Dreyer was named MLS Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday following a historic expansion season.
The Danish forward was a key piece in San Diego’s debut MLS season on the road to setting the record for most regular-season points by an expansion team. Dreyer had 38 goal contributions across 34 games (19 goals, 19 assists) as San Diego finished first in the Western Conference. In doing so, he tied Sebastian Giovinco for the most goal contributions in a debut MLS season.
Dreyer beat out LAFC summer signing Son Heung-min and Chicago Fire standout Philip Zinckernagel to the honor. The Dane is also nominated for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP alongside Denis Bouanga, Evander, Sam Surridge and Lionel Messi.
Dreyer: A Season You Could Only Dream of
Dreyer spoke with Sports Illustrated reflecting on his first season on the west coast.
“For the whole team, it’s been something you can only dream of. I still remember games where we didn’t get the result at home and they’re still cheering for us. That’s not something you can buy with money, that’s different,” the Dane said.
Dreyer also credited head coach Mikey Varas as a key reason behind signing with the club in January.
“I remember the first Zoom call I had with Mikey. Since that, I was telling my agent that I really want to go to San Diego and play football. The way he sees me as a player is the same way I see myself.
“It’s been exciting. To start a whole new team, be the first players playing for San Diego. I have the feeling every time I go to the pitch with my teammates that I'm excited, and that I’m ready for the task we’re going against.”
San Diego is in the midst of their first playoff journey. After winning their postseason debut against the Portland Timbers, San Diego dropped game two in a penalty shootout setting up a winner-take-all clash back at Snapdragon Stadium on Nov. 9.