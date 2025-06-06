Andorra vs. England: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
England return to action on Saturday when they visit European minnows Andorra in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.
The Thomas Tuchel era kicked off with two comfortable victories over Albania and Latvia back in March, with things getting even easier for the German in his third match in charge. Andorra, who are 173rd in the world rankings, have won just once over the past two-and-a-half years, with that triumph coming against San Marino in a friendly last October.
England should waltz to a third successive qualifying victory having beaten Andorra by an aggregate score of 25–0 across all six past meetings. They already look certain of reaching next summer’s tournament, with only Serbia realistically capable of stealing top spot from them.
Tuchel should field a strong starting lineup despite the inferiority of Andorra, especially with changes expected for the friendly meeting with Senegal next Tuesday.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Andorra vs. England Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: RCDE Stadium
- Date: Saturday, 7 June
- Kick-off Time: 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT
- Referee: Igor Pajac (CRO)
- VAR: Fran Jovic (CRO)
Andorra vs. England Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Andorra: 0 wins
- England: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Andorra 0–5 England (October 9, 2021) – World Cup qualifying
Current Form (All Competitions)
Andorra
England
Albania 3–0 Andorra – 24/03/25
England 3–0 Latvia – 24/03/25
Andorra 0–1 Latvia – 21/03/25
England 2–0 Albania – 21/03/25
Malta 0–0 Andorra – 19/11/24
England 5–0 Ireland – 17/11/24
Andorra 0–1 Moldova – 16/11/24
Greece 0–3 England – 14/11/24
Andorra 2–0 San Marino – 13/11/24
Finland 1–3 England – 13/10/24
How to Watch Andorra vs. England on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player, UTV
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada
Andorra Team News
Andorra's 42-year-old central midfielder Marc Pujol will not be involved over the international break as he was omitted from Koldo Álvarez’s squad, with the veteran’s much-needed experience missing.
Andorra have only scored twice in their last 10 matches and appear unlikely to pose any serious attacking threat to England. However, they have scored against the likes of Switzerland and Kosovo over recent years.
Andorra Predicted Lineup vs. England
Andorra predicted lineup vs. England (5-4-1): Álvarez; Borra, Nicolás, Llovera, Olivera, M. Garcia; Rodrigo, Vales, Babot, Cervós; Fernández
England Team News
Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney was a surprise selection for the June internationals, chosen ahead of Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke. The former will play back-up to Ollie Watkins and Harry Kane for clashes with Andorra and Senegal.
Trevoh Chalobah’s impressive performances with Chelsea over recent months have earned him a call-up, with the centre-back hoping to make his debut at some point over the next two matches.
Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford are among the high-profile names missing, although neither can have huge complaints about Tuchel’s decision.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Andorra
England predicted lineup vs. Andorra (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Colwill, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Palmer, Eze; Kane.
Andorra vs. England Score Prediction
Anything other than a convincing England win would be a major surprise in Catalonia, with the Three Lions likely to run up the score at a canter. If Tuchel names his strongest starting XI, it could be a long evening for Andorra.
England supporters will want to see plenty of attacking invention and creativity given the opposition, who they have scored nine against in the last two duels between the teams.