‘So Be It’—Andy Robertson Reveals Latest on Liverpool Future
Liverpool left back Andy Robertson has insisted he is “relaxed” about his future at the club, acknowledging he could be approaching his final six months with the Reds.
Robertson entered the last year of his contract during the summer and has admitted to considering his future with Liverpool when it became clear manager Arne Slot was looking to replace him with summer signing Milos Kerkez.
Atlético Madrid were interested in the Scotland international, but Robertson ultimately opted to stay and fight for his future. After beginning the season in a reserve role, Kerkez’s slow start has seen Robertson restored to the starting lineup for five of the team’s last six games.
Rediscovering his happiness after a summer of uncertainty is the current priority for Robertson, who is well aware of the crucial junction he is approaching.
“Whatever happens will happen behind closed doors and I’m relaxed about the whole situation,” he explained. “If it is my last year [at Liverpool], then it’s my last year. If it’s not, then so be it.
“But I think obviously I had a bit of a stressful summer in terms of decisions and things like that. And I’ve said to myself to just try and enjoy the next few months and then obviously it will start probably taking over my life. I’ve got no doubt about that. That’s what happens when you go into your last six months. I’m just trying to focus on football now.
“Delighted to be back on the pitch, delighted to be back playing the last few games. That’s important and let’s see what happens. But I’m relaxed about the whole thing and the club has been amazing for me.”
Robertson: Liverpool Fans ‘Bored’ of Contract Speculation
The last 12 months at Liverpool have been dominated by uncertainty surrounding player contracts.
Last season, the trio of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all locked in will-they-won’t-they drama as their respective contracts wound down. The latter ended up departing for Real Madrid on a free transfer which ultimately earned the Reds a small fee as Los Blancos paid to bring the deal forward.
This time around, Robertson joins centre back Ibrahima Konaté as the main contract headaches for Liverpool.
“I think last season everyone was bored of talking about the three lads [Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold], but for me the relationship between me and the club has been a wonderful one,” Robertson continued. “They’ve done everything for me in terms of me and my family.
“I think I’ve not been too bad for them in terms of signing from Hull for £8 million [$10.5 million] and what I’ve done.”