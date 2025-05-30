Real Madrid Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, Club World Cup Status and Contract Length Confirmed
Real Madrid have confirmed an agreement to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for this summer’s Club World Cup.
A deal to sign Alexander-Arnold when his contract expired on June 30 was already wrapped up but Madrid wanted their new signing in time for the Club World Cup, which begins on June 14, and were ready to pay a significant fee to buy him out of his contract with Liverpool early.
That deal has now been agreed, with Madrid confirming Alexander-Arnold will move to the Santiago Bernabéu on June 1.
“Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement that will keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at our club for the next six seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2031,” a statement read.
“Alexander-Arnold will play with Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States starting June 14.”
The Times confirm earlier reports that Liverpool will earn as much as £10 million ($13.5 million) from Alexander-Arnold’s departure.
A Liverpool statement read: “Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window.
“The full-back is now set to join the La Liga club ahead of the expiry of his Reds contract this summer.
“Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.
“Alexander-Arnold joined the club’s Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his senior competitive debut in October 2016.
“He now departs Anfield after 354 appearances and 23 goals for the club, as well as lifting eight major honours alongside his teammates, which consist of two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.
“Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes.”