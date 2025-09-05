‘I’ve Had to Think’—Liverpool Icon Makes Shock Transfer Admission
Liverpool left back Andy Robertson has revealed that he gave serious consideration to leaving the club over the summer after his status as a first-team regular was challenged.
After one of the most individually underwhelming campaigns of his storied Liverpool career, Robertson watched on as the freshly crowned Premier League champions splashed £40 million ($54.9 million) to whisk fellow full back Milos Kerkez away from Bournemouth.
Despite publicly insisting that he remained capable of competing at the highest level over the summer, reports emerged claiming that Robertson was “keen” on a move to surprise suitors Atlético Madrid. No transfer materialised, but the Scotland international has confirmed that he gave his future at Anfield some consideration.
“That was the first summer that I’ve had to think about my future,” Robertson told assembled reporters while on international duty this week. “It’s always been nailed on where I’m going to be and what my position looks like. So I had to consider things.
“Ultimately we came to the conclusion that our hearts were still at Liverpool. We committed to that and it’s a decision I don’t regret.”
Robertson has started each of Liverpool’s four matches this season on the bench. The experienced defender was called upon for the final half-hour against Bournemouth on the opening weekend after Kerkez endured a testing home debut, yet he failed to contain Antoine Semenyo who scored twice for the visitors. Arne Slot is yet to hand the 31-year-old another minute of action.
“I’m used to playing pretty much every game,” Robertson mused. “I’ve had eight years at Liverpool where—apart from at the beginning—I’ve always been a starter. Obviously in the first few games this season I’ve found myself on the bench. But I had time to think over the summer about what I wanted.
“I made a decision and I still believe if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll play a lot of games for club and country.”