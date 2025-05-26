Ange Postecoglou Sent Cryptic Update on Tottenham Future by Club Chairman
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has refused to offer any assurances to manager Ange Postecoglou over his future at the club.
Spurs ended the season 17th in the Premier League standings, but there was a party atmosphere to Sunday’s 4–1 thumping at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion as fans continued to celebrate the Europa League triumph masterminded by Postecoglou days earlier.
Postecoglou was under immense pressure before lifting that trophy and there were even suggestions that he would be sacked regardless of the outcome of the Europa League final.
Summing up the season, Levy declined to offer any guarantees to Postecoglou as he looked towards the future.
“I’d like to thank Ange and the players for making this incredible achievement possible and thanks to all of our amazing staff—there is so much hard work that goes on behind the scenes and this moment is for everyone to enjoy,” Levy wrote.
“This is one trophy—our clear ambition as a club has always been long-term, sustained success, competing for top honours every year. We have now tasted success and we are determined to use this as a springboard for more.”
Quizzed on his own thoughts, a frustrated Postecoglou admitted he was surprised to be facing such an uncertain future after ending Spurs’ long wait for a trophy.
“I’ll be honest, I’ve been finding it really weird talking about my future when we've done something unprecedented,“ Postecoglou said after the defeat to Brighton.
“I’ve had to answer the questions because no one else at the club is kind of in the position to do so, I guess. But I can’t answer that question about me and my future, and part of me is kind of thinking, well, why have I been asked that question? But it is what it is.
“And I’ve got no doubt, though, that this could be a real sort of defining moment for this club because wherever I’ve been, I’ve kind of made an impact where I’ve brought success to a club that hasn’t had for a while, and you just have to look at those clubs’ trajectory even after I’ve left, they’re still competing for things.
“I really think this is a moment in time where this club can really push on and be a real contender for honours on a yearly basis.”