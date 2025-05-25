Tottenham 1–4 Brighton: Player Ratings as Europa League Winners Lose for 22nd Time
Tottenham Hotspur lost their final game of the Premier League season to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, ending the campaign 17th. A loss, while largely symbolic of their poor league form, won’t be remembered in the wake of European glory.
Dominic Solanke opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute. Heading into halftime, it looked like potentially a happy day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium putting a bow on the Europa League celebrations. Then, Spurs’ defensive struggles reared their head and the Seagulls pounced in the second half.
Two goals from Jack Hinshelwood and another pair from second-half substitutes Diego Gomez and Matthew O’Riley put Brighton out of sight.
While the loss stings as a 22nd this Premier League campaign, those feelings won’t last given the hangover from lifting the Europa League trophy. Spurs are playing Champions League football next season, that’s all that matters to their fans right now.
Ange Postecoglou knows he has a mountain to climb next season, domestically and in Europe, but he’s earned the right to give it a go after ending a 17-year trophy drought.
Player ratings from the game below.
Tottenham Player Ratings vs. Brighton (4-3-3)
*Ratings Provided by FotMob*
Position / Player
Rating
GK: Guglielmo Vicario (c)
6.0/10
RB: Pedro Porro
6.0/10
CB: Kevin Danso
5.8/10
CB: Micky van de Ven
5.7/10
LB: Destiny Udogie
5.7/10
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur
6.6/10
CM: Pape Matar Sarr
5.8/10
CM: Archie Gray
5.9/10
RW: Brennan Johnson
6.1/10
CF: Dominic Solanke
7.1/10
LW: Mathys Tel
7.0/10
SUB: Wilson Odobert (46' for Sarr)
6.0/10
SUB: Ben Davies (66' for Van de Ven)
6.1/10
SUB: Yves Bissouma (66' for Bentancur)
5.8/10
SUB: Richarlison (66' for Solanke)
5.6/10
SUB: Djed Spence (83' for Tel)
N/A
Subs not used: Antonin Kinsky (GK), Callum Olusesi, Damola Ajayi, Mikey Moore
Brighton Player Ratings vs. Tottenham (4-4-2)
*Ratings Provided by FotMob*
Position / Player
Rating
GK: Bart Verbruggen
7.1/10
RB: Mats Wieffer
7.9/10
CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
8.0/10
CB: Adam Webster (c)
7.8/10
LB: Igor
7.5/10
CM: Yasin Ayari
6.6/10
CM: Carlos Baleba
7.6/10
RM: Simon Adringra
6.4/10
CF: Jack Hinshelwood
9.1/10
CF: Brajan Gruda
7.6/10
LM: Yankuba Minteh
7.1/10
SUB: Diego Gomez (46' for Ayari)
8.4/10
SUB: Kaoru Mitoma (46' for Adingra)
7.5/10
SUB: Joël Veltman (59' for Igor)
6.6/10
SUB: Matthew O’Riley (76' for Gruda)
7.2/10
SUB: James Milner (90' for Minteh)
N/A
Subs not used: Carl Rushworth (GK), Eiran Cashin, Lewis Dunk, Harry Howell