Tottenham 1–4 Brighton: Player Ratings as Europa League Winners Lose for 22nd Time

Spurs rounded off their season against European-chasing Brighton four days after winning the Europa League.

Toby Cudworth

Brighton fought back in style to thrash Tottenham Hotspur.
Brighton fought back in style to thrash Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur lost their final game of the Premier League season to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, ending the campaign 17th. A loss, while largely symbolic of their poor league form, won’t be remembered in the wake of European glory.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute. Heading into halftime, it looked like potentially a happy day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium putting a bow on the Europa League celebrations. Then, Spurs’ defensive struggles reared their head and the Seagulls pounced in the second half.

Two goals from Jack Hinshelwood and another pair from second-half substitutes Diego Gomez and Matthew O’Riley put Brighton out of sight.

While the loss stings as a 22nd this Premier League campaign, those feelings won’t last given the hangover from lifting the Europa League trophy. Spurs are playing Champions League football next season, that’s all that matters to their fans right now.

Ange Postecoglou knows he has a mountain to climb next season, domestically and in Europe, but he’s earned the right to give it a go after ending a 17-year trophy drought.

Player ratings from the game below.

Tottenham Player Ratings vs. Brighton (4-3-3)

Ange Postecoglou looking distressed.
It was not a game to savour for Ange Postecoglou.

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

Position / Player

Rating

GK: Guglielmo Vicario (c)

6.0/10

RB: Pedro Porro

6.0/10

CB: Kevin Danso

5.8/10

CB: Micky van de Ven

5.7/10

LB: Destiny Udogie

5.7/10

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur

6.6/10

CM: Pape Matar Sarr

5.8/10

CM: Archie Gray

5.9/10

RW: Brennan Johnson

6.1/10

CF: Dominic Solanke

7.1/10

LW: Mathys Tel

7.0/10

SUB: Wilson Odobert (46' for Sarr)

6.0/10

SUB: Ben Davies (66' for Van de Ven)

6.1/10

SUB: Yves Bissouma (66' for Bentancur)

5.8/10

SUB: Richarlison (66' for Solanke)

5.6/10

SUB: Djed Spence (83' for Tel)

N/A

Subs not used: Antonin Kinsky (GK), Callum Olusesi, Damola Ajayi, Mikey Moore

Brighton Player Ratings vs. Tottenham (4-4-2)

Diego Gomez celebrating for Brighton.
Diego Gomez scored Brighton's fourth and final goal on Sunday.

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

Position / Player

Rating

GK: Bart Verbruggen

7.1/10

RB: Mats Wieffer

7.9/10

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke

8.0/10

CB: Adam Webster (c)

7.8/10

LB: Igor

7.5/10

CM: Yasin Ayari

6.6/10

CM: Carlos Baleba

7.6/10

RM: Simon Adringra

6.4/10

CF: Jack Hinshelwood

9.1/10

CF: Brajan Gruda

7.6/10

LM: Yankuba Minteh

7.1/10

SUB: Diego Gomez (46' for Ayari)

8.4/10

SUB: Kaoru Mitoma (46' for Adingra)

7.5/10

SUB: Joël Veltman (59' for Igor)

6.6/10

SUB: Matthew O’Riley (76' for Gruda)

7.2/10

SUB: James Milner (90' for Minteh)

N/A

Subs not used: Carl Rushworth (GK), Eiran Cashin, Lewis Dunk, Harry Howell

Player of the Match: Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton)

Published

TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A Premier League, EFL & UEFA accredited journalist, Toby supports West Ham United and still can't believe they won a European trophy.

