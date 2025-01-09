Angel City Defender Ali Riley's Home Destroyed in Devastating Los Angeles Fire
Angel City defender Ali Riley has shared the devastating impact of the ongoing California wildfires on her home.
More than 130,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes this week after fires, first beginning on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, spread rapidly across the region due to gale-force winds.
At least five fires are active, with five people confirmed to have been killed. The Los Angeles Fire Department said there has been “zero progress” in containing any of the fires, and has today issued a mandatory evacuation order in the Hollywood Hills due to the "rapidly expanding” blaze.
City’s Riley shared a post to her X account expressing her shock at the recent events, with a photo pointing to where her home used to be before it was burned down.
National Women’s Soccer League Angel City’s BMO Stadium, located in South Los Angeles is situated very close to the affected region. The club urged those in the area to “stay vigilant and follow all safety guidance” across their social media platforms.
“We are profoundly grateful to the courageous firefights and first responders working tirelessly to protect and aid our greater LA community,” the club said.
A number of celebrities have sadly shared that their homes have burned down, including Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal.