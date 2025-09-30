Angel City Complete Blockbuster Trade for Japanese Star Hina Sugita
In a blockbuster trade announced Tuesday, Angel City have acquired Japanese midfielder Hina Sugita from the Portland Thorns in exchange for defender M.A. Vignola and $600,000 in intra-league transfer funds.
“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to join Angel City,” said Sugita. “I feel a lot of energy and passion from the club, and I'm happy to be part of this community. I'm very excited to play for this team and look forward to seeing the fans at BMO Stadium.”
The move comes on the heels of the team’s signing of Nealy Martin from Gotham FC earlier this month, further solidifying a midfield that has been part of the team’s struggles this season as they push for one of the final spots in the NWSL playoff race. Angel City currently sit in 11th place with 24 points, just five points off the playoff line.
"Hina is a world class midfielder who has consistently been one the best players in this extremely competitive league,” said ACFC sporting director Mark Parsons. “She is dynamic with high game intelligence who we believe helps us on the field and brings valuable experience off the field. We are proud to bring a championship-caliber player to Angel City.”
Sugita joined the Thorns in 2022 and immediately helped the team win the 2022 NWSL championship. With 13 goals and 14 assists over three years, including 22 match appearances and 18 starts in 2025 alone, Sugita has been a crucial part of the Thorns’ operation. Sugita also boasts 51 caps with the Japan, including appearances at two FIFA Women’s World Cups and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“Hina is one of the players that we have wanted for quite some time,” said ACFC manager Alex Straus. “We believe she will fit right in with the direction we are going as she brings a very specific skill set to the midfield. She has played in this league since 2022 for a good team and has been a difference maker for them, so we look forward to having Hina in our environment.”
Heading the other way is Vignola, who made 20 appearances for Angel City this year. She joined the club in 2024 and notched two goals and four assists in that time. The Cincinnati native will provide another strong defensive option for the Thorns, whose 3–0 loss to Gotham FC leaves them in sixth place in a tight playoff race.