‘I Sincerely Believe’—Ansu Fati Delivers Parting Message to Barcelona
Ansu Fati wants this season’s loan move to Monaco to signify a new chapter in his career, although he will “always be grateful to Barcelona”.
Fati was once considered the heir to Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, but injuries and diminished opportunities slowed his momentum after bursting onto the scene as a teenager. By the time he returned from a loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, Lamine Yamal was also firmly in place.
The 22-year-old will spend the 2025–26 season with Monaco in a deal that benefits all parties. Fati hopes to recapture the form that once made him the most talked about teenager in world football, while Barça can save a significant amount on salary payments.
“I’ll always be grateful to Barça, [but] I sincerely believe that changes are for the better. Of course, I’ll be [at Monaco] this season, but I’ll always be grateful to Barça,” Fati said upon being unveiled by the unique principality club from Ligue 1.
“I had my experience at Brighton, many think it was bad, but it was a great experience. I started well, then I got injured and lacked consistency. Hopefully things will be different here, and I can have continuity and be involved a lot if the coach sees fit.”
Fati had only just turned 18 when he suffered a long-term knee injury at Barcelona. He returned to action nine months later but was no longer the whirlwind that he’d been before. The loan to Brighton only amounted to 19 Premier League appearances and the player spent most of last season an unused substitute, unable to dislodge Yamal, Raphinha, or even Ferran Torres, from the championship team.
“I’ve always tried to be as good as possible,” Fati said. “I believe in God, and in the end, what happens to me is something I can’t control, but I can minimize the risks, and that’s what I do.
“I try to work as hard as possible to be as good as possible, and even if things don’t work out, I keep fighting, and I’m sure I’ll find my moment again and enjoy it again.”