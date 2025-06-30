How Much Money Barcelona Will Save From Ansu Fati Loan to Monaco
Barcelona have managed to remove around two-thirds of Ansu Fati’s salary burden by securing a loan agreement with Monaco, it has now been reported.
Once a teen prodigy tipped to fill Lionel Messi’s shoes at Camp Nou—even inheriting the club legend’s No.10 shirt in 2021—Fati struggled with fulfil his potential and failed to rediscover his earlier spark during a loan at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023–24.
With Lamine Yamal now claiming the throne as Messi’s true Barcelona heir and successor, Fati barely played last season and had little option but to look elsewhere to breathe new life into his career.
Official confirmation of the Monaco switch for the duration of 2025–26 is still yet to come, but SPORT writes that Barcelona stand to save a considerable amount of money because of the deal. There is also hope that come next summer, he can be sold to the Ligue 1 side permanently.
The ideal for Barça, whose continued financial problems have held up the signing of Nico Williams from Athletic Club, was to offload Fati’s entire salary—around €12 million ($14.1 million) gross.
Instead, they have removed “almost €8 million” ($9.4 million). But, due to the principality of Monaco not collecting income tax from its residents, the club can get away with only contributing €3.7 million ($4.4 million) and Fati still receiving the same net salary.
The deal is set to include an option to buy for Monaco, with a price tag of €11 million ($12.9 million). Barcelona are not expected to hold a buy-back clause as part of that eventuality, but would have a sell-on clause that could bring in future funds if Fati is sold further down the line.
SPORT adds that Fati had the option to stay within La Liga, or head to Saudi Arabia. But his preference was always Monaco and agent Jorge Mendes was instructed to only deal with them.