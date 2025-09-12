‘Signing in Mexico’: Anthony Martial Agrees Shock Move 10 Years After Man Utd Milestone
AEK Athens forward Anthony Martial is understood to be travelling to Mexico to sign with Monterrey.
Hopes were sensationally high for Martial when he completed a £36 million ($48.8 million) move from Monaco to Manchester United in 2015, in a deal which included a now-infamous Ballon d’Or clause which would have seen the Red Devils pay a further £7.2 million had the Frenchman been crowned the best player in the world.
In reality, things did not work out that way for Martial. He spent nine years on the books at United, totalling 90 goals in 317 games before being released on a free transfer last summer. One year in Athens yielded nine goals in 24 outings and now Martial is on the move once again.
The 29-year-old’s services were offered to a number of Mexican sides, with Pumas among those linked with Martial, but Fabrizio Romano reports that Martial is linking up with Monterrey instead.
Martial makes the trip to Mexico exactly 10 years after he announced himself on the global stage with a famous goal against Liverpool.
On September 12, 2015, 11 days after he moved to Old Trafford, Martial made his United debut off the bench to score the final goal in a 3–1 victory, leaving supporters convinced the player they had recently made the most expensive teenager in history was destined for superstardom.
For a multitude of reasons, Martial fell short of those expectations. While 90 goals and 54 assists in a nine-year spell for United is far from a poor return, there is no denying the fact he was signed in the hope of producing far more.
A productive spell in Greece has now set Martial up for a move to one of Mexico’s top sides. Monterrey sit top of the domestic division, thanks in part to the presence of former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the back line.