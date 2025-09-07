‘Not Surprised’—Arda Guler Weighs in on Lamine Yamal Comparisons
Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler has admitted he “understands” the comparisons with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal ahead of Türkiye’s World Cup qualifier against Spain on Sunday night.
Türkiye are searching for their first victory over the Spanish since 1967 in Konya, having started their qualification campaign with a 3–2 win over Georgia. Quarterfinalists at Euro 2024, Vincenzo Montella’s side harbour aspirations of playing at just their third World Cup in 2026.
However, the presence of the European champions in their group means that, in all likelihood, they’ll have to settle for a spot in the playoffs.
Madrid playmaker Güler is the burgeoning face of the Turkish national team, and the former Fenerbahçe prospect is poised to play a big role for Xabi Alonso’s Madrid side this season after playing only sporadically under Carlo Ancelotti.
Alonso is a huge fan of the 20-year-old, and some have wondered whether the distinctly talented Güler could break out in the Spanish capital in a similar vein to Yamal at Barça. There have been plenty of comparisons between the two players in the build-up to Sunday’s qualifier, with Spain manager Luis de la Fuente describing the pair as “great footballers”.
Güler was thrust in front of the press ahead of Yamal and Spain’s visit, and reporters were keen to get his perspective of the emerging comparisons.
“I don’t have much to say about Lamine Yamal," he told the media. “We don’t play in the same positions. But I still understand the comparisons, because he’s at Barcelona and I’m at Real Madrid.
“I wish him the best. I’m not surprised by what Lamine is achieving. He’s very talented and he’ll do his best to make things difficult for us.”
Türkiye boss Montella was keen to praise Madrid counterpart Alonso for his faith in Güler, pushing the teenage midfielder outside his comfort zone in a bid to help his realize his full potential.
“Arda has played consistently for Real Madrid since the end of last season,” Montella said. “He’s a huge talent and a great player. He can play in every position, and he’s doing so further back [in midfield].
“Xabi Alonso has forced him to do different things.”
After Sunday’s clash, the two players will likely meet head-to-head again in the first El Clásico of 2025–26 on October 26. Yamal’s Barça have dominated recent Clásicos, winning the previous four fixtures.