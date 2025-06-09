Xabi Alonso's ‘Strategy’ to Unlock Arda Guler at Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso's anticipated debut in Real Madrid's technical area is upon us, but the Spaniard isn't being shy about his plans for 20-year-old Arda Güler ahead of the Club World Cup.
According to AS, Alonso's plan is to deploy Güler deeper in midfield next season and potentially at the FIFA Club World Cup where he's expected to receive notable minutes. A boost for the Turkish player given Alonso's philosophy is reportedly more in line with Güler's traits.
Last season in all competitions, Güler made 25 appearances at right wing and 12 as an attacking midfielder. He struggled to get consistent minutes and starts last season hurting his development.
The Turkish player could be challenged by the reported links to River Plate's Franco Mastantuono, hence the need for Alonso to play him deeper. While he might not have the defensive tools just yet, the idea could be using Güler as more of a deep-lying playmaker who can get involved in the attack like Luka Modrić. Depending on his preferred midfield and how he plans to use Jude Bellingham, Güler could slot in opposite the England international with players like Aurélien Tchouaméni or Eduardo Camavinga sitting deeper.
Modrić will leave Real Madrid at the end of the Club World Cup bringing an end to an era for Los Blancos, but Güler could be the perfect replacement if Alonso can get the most out of him in that role. Güler's best trait is his playmaking ability, so utilizing him would be to Alonso's benefit even if Mastantuono arrives. Both Mastantuono and Güler are left-footed and operate off the right flank, so one will have to move if they're both to play.
Though, he'll have to be careful given fans saw the issues Real Madrid faced last season after bringing in Kylian Mbappé.
A once frightening attack led by Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Bellingham struggled once Carlo Ancelotti added Mbappé to the mix. Players were more attuned to operating in similar spaces at times which hampered Los Blancos' attack. It led to strange tactical decisions, like Ancelotti starting Bellingham as a left midfielder in a 4-4-2 against Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals. The England player was taken out of the game by defensive duties having to track back to mark Bukayo Saka.
Mbappé got his fair share of goals along the way breaking records for fun, but Real Madrid ended the season without a trophy causing Florentino Perez to make a decision on the Italian's future. With Alonso set for an important season, he'd be wise to avoid making the same tactical mistakes Ancelotti did like shoehorning in players into roles they can't adequately handle for a club like Real Madrid. He has to get the most out of what he has, and that could lead to tough decisions down the road.
For Güler, it's a major opportunity to impress his new boss and earn a starting role for a legendary club.