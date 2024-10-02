Argentina Announces Squad For October World Cup Qualifier Games
Argenitna continues its quest to defend its World Cup title with CONMEBOL qualifier games against Venezuela and Bolivia.
Lionel Scaloni announced his squad for the upcoming matches and the return of Lionel Messi stands out. Messi was last seen wearing the Albiceleste shirt in the 2024 Copa América final where he injured his ankle. Argentina went on to win its second consecutive continental trophy but Messi was sidelined for the following two months.
Argentina's captain returned to action on Sept. 14, in Inter Miami's 3–1 victory over Philladelphia Union. Messi scored a brace and set up the third goal, once again demonstrating that even at 37-years-old and after a considerable time away from the pitch, his talent is far from waning.
The number one national team in the FIFA rankings currently sits atop the CONMEBOL qualifier table with 18 points, two more than second place Colombia. Uruguay, Ecuador, Brazil and Venezuela round off the top six—the places that grant a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup.
Argentina visits Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín on Oct. 10, and it will host Bolivia at River Plate's Estadio Monumental on Oct. 15.
Argentina Squad for October CONMEBOL Qualifier Games
Goalkeepers
- Gerónimo Rulli (OL Marseille)
- Juan Musso (Atlético Madrid)
- Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven)
Defenders
- Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)
- Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)
- Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
- Leonardo Balerdi (OL Marseille)
- Germán Pezzela (River Plate)
- Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica)
- Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United)
- Marcos Acuña (River Plate)
- Nicolás Tagliafico (OL Lyon)
Midfielders
- Leandro Paredes (AS Roma)
- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
- Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid)
- Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)
- Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)
- Thiago Almada (Botafogo)
- Nicolás Paz (Como 1907)
Forwards
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
- Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)
- Nicolás González (Juventus)
- Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)
- Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)
- Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid)
- Valentín Carboni (OL Marseille)
Emiliano Martínez Suspension
Perhaps the most glaring name missing from Argentina's squad is goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Dibu was given a two match suspension by FIFA for "offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play." The incidents occurred during Argentina's September qualifier games against Chile and Colombia.
Argentina celebrated its Copa América title in front of its home fans after the 3–0 win vs. Chile on Sept. 5. Dibu decided to recreate his notorious celebration with the Copa América trophy, something FIFA didn't take too kindly. After Argentina fell 2–1 to Colombia on Sept. 10, Dibu let out his frustration by hitting a camera that was focusing on him after the final whistle blew, further putting him on FIFA's bad side. The incidents earned him a suspension, although AFA stated that it was "absolutely against the decision taken by FIFA."
Sacloni will have to rely on usual backup Gerónimo Rulli to fill the void left by the Aston Villa goalkeeper. The 2024 Yashin Trophy winner should be back in net for Argentina for the November qualifier games vs. Paraguay and Peru.