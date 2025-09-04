Argentina Manager Reveals Emiliano Martinez Reaction to Failed Man Utd Transfer
Emiliano Martínez is “happy”, despite a desired summer transfer to Manchester United not materialising after the Old Trafford club went in a different direction.
Martínez’s wish to move on from Aston Villa was made clear in the closing stages of last season, prompting what appeared to be an emotional farewell to fans.
United were thought to be keeping their options open, but decided to push ahead with a deal for emerging Belgian talent Senne Lammens instead. Ironically, Villa had been targeting Lammens as a potential replacement for Martínez.
Having served an opening day suspension for the red card he received at Old Trafford on the final day of last season, the Argentine played Villa’s next game against Brentford. But with his future uncertain nearing the transfer deadline, Martínez was left out for last weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace.
He has since travelled to South America for international duty.
“Emi is fine. In the end, his transfer didn’t happen, but [Tuesday] was his birthday and I saw him happy,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni told reporters at a press conference.
“Of course, he must have been excited about the idea of playing for Manchester United, as people have said, but he’s a positive kid. He’s already focused on us, and when he returns to his club, he’ll be focused on them. I saw him well.”
Villa were reported to have offered Royal Antwerp a better deal for Lammens than United, but the player himself wanted to live out the ambition of a lifetime by joining the Red Devils.
“When I was five [in 2007], United was at the height of football and you keep in your memory how big Manchester United is, so, when I heard they were interested, it was like a childhood dream,” he said.