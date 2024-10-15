Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Bolivia: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Argentina returns to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying action to play host to Bolivia at the iconic Estadio Mâs Monumental.
Lionel Scaloni's team were held to a 1–1 draw last time out against Venezuela to begin the October international break. Nicolás Otamendi opened the scoring via a close-range strike following a set piece while José Salomon Rondon equalized in the second half with a thumping header.
Neither side were able to generate much going forward as Lionel Messi explained that Argentina "could not complete two passes in a row" due to the waterlogged pitch at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín.
Now, La Albiceleste returns to Buenos Aires to play in front of its supporters after a two-match winless run away from home in World Cup qualifying play. Scaloni is likely to be without players like Paulo Dybala, Nicolás Gonzalez and Marcos Acuña for the contest but Argentina has more than enough quality to get the job done and stay atop the CONBEMOL qualifying standings.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Bolivia (4-4-2)
GK: Gerónimo Rulli—As Emiliano Martínez is suspended for the final match of his two-game suspension, Rulli gets the nod in goal again.
RB: Gonzalo Montiel—With Nahuel Molina potentially playing in a more advanced role, Montiel slots in at right-back next to Romero.
CB: Cristian Romero—The Tottenham Hotspur defender returns to the backline after serving a one-match suspension and sitting out against Venezuela due to yellow card accumulation.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—Although Nicolás Otamendi was in the right place at the right time to get on the scoresheet last time out, Scaloni could look to give Martínez a start in the heart of defense alongside Romero. The pairing is arguably Argentina's strongest in the backline.
LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—The former Ajax full-back keeps his place in the team at left-back, looking to drive up the pitch and help out in the final third.
RM: Nahuel Molina—Molina typically plays as a full-back but could take on an advanced role vs. Bolivia in a bid to help create more chances for the team.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—The Atlético Madrid figure is one of the first names on Scaloni's team sheets, keeping things running in the midfield.
CM: Enzo Fernández—The former River Plate player forms the midfield partnership next to De Paul, proving cover for the backline while containing the ability to spring Argentina forward on the counter.
LM: Thiago Almada—Almada gets another start in Scaloni's side but out wide as a left-midfielder rather than an attacking midfielder, the position he often plays for his club team Botafogo.
ST: Lionel Messi—The 37-year-old legend starts up front once again as Scaloni hopes to have the match wrapped up at halftime to potentially take Messi off early.
ST: Lautaro Martínez—The Inter Milan striker looks to lead the line alongside Messi to continue his solid recent form for his national team.