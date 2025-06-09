Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia: Messi Returns Before Club World Cup
With their place at the 2026 World Cup secured in March, Argentina can enjoy a stress-free conclusion to their qualifying campaign.
A 1–0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Chile on Thursday night was La Albiceleste’s 11th triumph from 15 qualifiers, and they look well set to defend their crown in North America next summer.
An embodiment of vintage La Nuestra ideals has transformed this Argentina team into the world’s best, with the rest of South America manifesting an inferior form throughout this qualifying campaign. At one point, though, Colombia were right on their tail after claiming a 2–1 win over Lionel Scaloni’s side last September.
Since then, however, Néstor Lorenzo’s men have slumped woefully. They’re now sixth in the table and still in need of points to secure their World Cup spot.
Here’s how Argentina could line up to face the out of sorts Colombia.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia (4-2-3-1)
GK: Emiliano Martínez—Argentina’s number one enjoyed a quiet night in Santiago last time out, but he was breached twice by this Colombia side in the reverse fixture.
RB: Nahuel Molina—The dynamic fullback has featured heavily throughout qualifying and is poised to retain his place on Tuesday night.
CB: Cristian Romero—The Atlético Madrid boys have had another chance to do some persuading, but Tottenham Hotspur’s sacking of Ange Postecoglou may have already made Romero’s mind up. His future will be resolved after the break.
CB: Nicolás Otamendi—Otamendi was one of three players suspended for the win over Chile and will come back in to partner Romero here. No Argentine has played more minutes in qualifying than the Benfica defender.
LB: Nicolas Tagliafico—Scaloni hasn’t rotated his fullbacks all that much over the past couple of years, so we should once again see Tagliafico fly up and down the left flank.
CM: Enzo Fernández—After enjoying a productive season with Chelsea, Fernández’s suspension offered him some respite last week, but he’ll likely play on Tuesday before teaming up with the Blues for the Club World Cup.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—The indefatigable De Paul is also at the Club World Cup, but he’s better built to deal with the workload compared to luxury midfielder Fernández.
RW: Giuliano Simeone—No one has established themselves out wide for Argentina as of late, so there’s scope for Simeone to nail a spot down the right flank. The Atléti man started last time out.
AM: Lionel Messi—He’s back! Messi appeared off the bench against Chile and is set for his first start in seven months for the national team. Scaloni won’t make him play the full 90 given that Inter Miami are kicking off the Club World Cup on Saturday night.
LW: Thiago Almada—Almada was excellent in the 4–1 rout of Brazil in March and is starting to become a crucial cog in Scaloni’s side.
ST: Julián Alvarez—Lautaro Martínez should earn minutes this time, but Scaloni is set to retain the in-form Alvarez in his starting XI up top. The opportunistic forward has four goals in qualifying and was the match-winner last time out.