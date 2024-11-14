Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Argentina pays a visit to the Estadio Defensores del Chaco to square up against Paraguay in the first of the two CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier games it'll play to close out 2024's international action.
Lionel Messi will hope to put Inter Miami's surprising elimination from the MLS Cup playoffs behind him in what will be his final two games of the calendar year. Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's previous game vs. Bolivia and he currently leads all goal-scorers in South America's qualifier campaign with six.
It would be a mistake to underestimate Paraguay. La Albirroja surged up to sixth in the standings on the back of a four game unbeaten streak. In its last two home games, Paraguay walked away with the three points against Venezuela and more impressively, Brazil.
Lionel Scaloni will be without two of his regular defensive options as Lisandro Martínez and Germán Pezzela were forced to drop out of the squad because of fitness issues. Emiliano Martínez returns after serving his two-match suspension to reinforce what became a thin back line overnight.
Despite the absences, Scaloni has enough talent to sure up his defense. The main question will be if he decides to play with four midfield players or stick with the three forwards that guided La Albiceleste to a 6–0 victory last time out.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay (4-3-3)
GK: Emiliano Martínez—Dibu returns to his usual role between the sticks after winning his second consecutive Yashin Trophy.
RB: Nahuel Molina—Molina has become a regular in Scaloni's side. A solid piece that covers ground in Argentina's right-flank.
CB: Cristian Romero—The injuries in defense makes it easier to predict Argentina's center back pairing. Cuti is Scaloni's must trusted defender and his physicality will be needed against Paraguay.
CB: Nicolás Otamendi—The veteran defender defender will partner Romero in what's undoubtedly Argentina's best available center back pairing.
LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—Tagliafico continues to have a firm grasp on the starting role at left back. The OL Lyon player has been very strong in Ligue 1 so far this season.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Chelsea's enigma usually saves his best for Argentina and will once again be the midfield metronome in Scaloni's side.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Liverpool midfielder will be looking to tally his first assist for club and country in the 2024–25 season.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—The engine of Scaloni's side completes the usual midfield trio, one that has dominated the qualifiers so far.
RW: Lionel Messi—Argentina's captain will be hoping to score his first goal against Paraguay since the 2019 Copa América.
ST: Lautaro Martínez—If Scaloni does favor a three attacker formation, then Martínez will once again feature from the start to complete one of international soccer's most dangerous front three's.
LW: Julián Álvarez—La Araña was the difference maker over the weekend in Atlético Madrid's victory over Mallorca. With Martínez in the lineup, Álvarez usually slides to the wing to begin his runs from Argentina's left flank.