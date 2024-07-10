Argentina Trolled Drake With Three-Word Message After Copa América Win Over Canada
Argentina defeated Canada in Tuesday’s Copa America semifinal to extend their hopes of clinching a record-breaking 16th Copa title—but first, they had to settle a matter with a certain rapper.
Prior to the matchup, Canadian rapper and musician Drake bet $300,000 on his country to beat Argentina, and he threw in a bad “Messi” pun to boot.
Drake’s wild wager didn’t go unnoticed. After Argentina’s 2-0 win, the club’s social media account posted a picture of Lionel Messi and his teammates celebrating the victory along with the caption, “Not Like Us,” the title of Kendrick Lamar’s now-world-famous diss track directed at his rap rival, Drake.
The pettiness was off the charts, and fans loved it.
Argentina will play either Colombia or Uruguay in the Copa America final on Sunday in Miami.
Canada will play a third-place consolation match to cap off their tournament, and following his latest double-pronged humiliation, Drake may be better off keeping his money in the bank for that one.