Argentina vs. Colombia: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A slumping Colombia are aiming to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying back on track against the world champions.

James Cormack

Argentina takes on Colombia in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying action.
Argentina takes on Colombia in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying action. / Argentina/Colombia

Colombia are aiming to end their slump in style on Tuesday night against the leaders of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, Argentina.

Néstor Lorenzo’s side avenged their defeat in the 2024 Copa América final by claiming a 2–1 victory in the reverse fixture last September which moved them up to second in the table. However, a winless run of five games leaves them sixth with three games to go. While they currently occupy the final automatic qualification spot, Venezuela are just three points adrift.

Colombia will hope to have booked their place at the tournament by the time they visit Venezuela in September during the final round of qualifiers, but they have their work cut out if they’re to present themselves with some breathing room come the next international break.

World champions and back-to-back Copa América winners Argentina have been beaten three times in qualifying, but they’ve already guaranteed their spot at next summer’s tournament and secured their 11th win of qualifying on Thursday night in Chile. An early Julian Alvarez goal was all that Lionel Scaloni’s side required to triumph in Santiago.

Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the clash.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Colombia Kick-Off?

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Stadium: Estadio Monumental
  • Date: Tuesday, June 10 / Wednesday June 11
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET (June 10) / 5 p.m. PT (June 10) / 1 a.m. BST (June 11)
  • Referee: TBC
  • VAR: TBC

Argentina vs. Colombia Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Argentina: 3 wins
  • Colombia: 1 win
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Colombia 2–1 Argentina (Sept. 10, 2024) – World Cup qualifier

Current Form (All Competitions)

Argentina

Colombia

Chile 0–1 Argentina – 06/06/25

Colombia 0–0 Peru – 06/06/25

Argentina 4–1 Brazil – 03/26/25

Colombia 2–2 Paraguay – 03/26/25

Uruguay 0–1 Argentina – 03/21/25

Brazil 2–1 Colombia – 03/21/25

Argentina 1–0 Peru – 11/20/25

Colombia 0–1 Ecuador – 11/19/24

Paraguay 2–1 Argentina – 11/14/25

Uruguay 3–2 Colombia – 11/16/24

How to Watch Argentina vs. Colombia on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, Telemundo

United Kingdom

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Canada

Not televised

Mexico

ViX

Argentina Team News

Nicolás Otamendi
Nicolás Otamendi is one of three players eligible to return from suspension. / IMAGO/Maciej Rogowski

Lionel Messi appeared off the bench on his return to the national team last time out, and the all-time great could come into Scaloni’s XI on Tuesday night ahead of the Club World Cup.

Thiago Almada and Giuliano Simeone could both keep their places in attack, though. Thursday night’s match-winner is also expected to lead the line once more, but Lautaro Martínez should earn minutes against Colombia. Scaloni offered the Inter captain some respite off the back of his team’s humbling defeat in the Champions League final.

Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso are out of the squad through injury. Nicolás Otamendi and Enzo Fernández are available again after missing Thursday night’s win through suspension. Leandro Paredes is also eligible to return.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Colombia (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernández; Simeone, Messi, Almada; Alvarez.

Colombia Team News

Luis Díaz
Luis Díaz is back from suspension. / IMAGO/Brazil Photo Press

James Rodríguez played a crucial role in Colombia’s Copa América campaign last summer, and Lorenzo will lean on his captain to inspire the visitors on Tuesday night. He scored from the penalty spot in the reverse fixture.

However, Rodríguez may not have the chance to tee up Jhon Duran in Buenos Aires after the striker was withdrawn at half-time of their draw with Peru last time out. The striker is thus a doubt for this one.

Luis Díaz is available after serving a one-game suspension. His return is a big boost for Colombia given that he currently co-leads the CONMEBOL qualifying scoring chart alongside Messi.

Colombia Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Colombia predicted lineup vs Argentina (4-2-3-1): Mier; Muñoz, Mina, Sanchez, Borja; Lerma, Castano; Arias, Rodríguez, Hernandez; Suarez.

Argentina vs. Colombia Score Prediction

Lorenzo was given further backing by the Colombian FA after a winless March, but the Colombia boss desperately needs a major scalp. A stalemate with Peru has done little to boost his popularity, and the signs are pointing towards Tuesday night’s game being last at the helm.

Argentina didn’t need to exit first gear to bypass a poor Chile team last time out, and although Scaloni opted for some experimentation with his starting lineup, their understanding of what they want to achieve as a collective ensured that those who filled in were able to work in harmony.

Colombia are veering towards desperation. They need something to reignite their qualifying campaign. Becoming just the second team of the 2020s to beat Argentina in their own backyard would be quite the statement, but an extension of their winless run is more likely.

Prediction: Argentina 3–1 Colombia

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

