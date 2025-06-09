Argentina vs. Colombia: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Colombia are aiming to end their slump in style on Tuesday night against the leaders of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, Argentina.
Néstor Lorenzo’s side avenged their defeat in the 2024 Copa América final by claiming a 2–1 victory in the reverse fixture last September which moved them up to second in the table. However, a winless run of five games leaves them sixth with three games to go. While they currently occupy the final automatic qualification spot, Venezuela are just three points adrift.
Colombia will hope to have booked their place at the tournament by the time they visit Venezuela in September during the final round of qualifiers, but they have their work cut out if they’re to present themselves with some breathing room come the next international break.
World champions and back-to-back Copa América winners Argentina have been beaten three times in qualifying, but they’ve already guaranteed their spot at next summer’s tournament and secured their 11th win of qualifying on Thursday night in Chile. An early Julian Alvarez goal was all that Lionel Scaloni’s side required to triumph in Santiago.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the clash.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Colombia Kick-Off?
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental
- Date: Tuesday, June 10 / Wednesday June 11
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET (June 10) / 5 p.m. PT (June 10) / 1 a.m. BST (June 11)
- Referee: TBC
- VAR: TBC
Argentina vs. Colombia Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Argentina: 3 wins
- Colombia: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Colombia 2–1 Argentina (Sept. 10, 2024) – World Cup qualifier
Current Form (All Competitions)
Argentina
Colombia
Chile 0–1 Argentina – 06/06/25
Colombia 0–0 Peru – 06/06/25
Argentina 4–1 Brazil – 03/26/25
Colombia 2–2 Paraguay – 03/26/25
Uruguay 0–1 Argentina – 03/21/25
Brazil 2–1 Colombia – 03/21/25
Argentina 1–0 Peru – 11/20/25
Colombia 0–1 Ecuador – 11/19/24
Paraguay 2–1 Argentina – 11/14/25
Uruguay 3–2 Colombia – 11/16/24
How to Watch Argentina vs. Colombia on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
Canada
Not televised
Mexico
ViX
Argentina Team News
Lionel Messi appeared off the bench on his return to the national team last time out, and the all-time great could come into Scaloni’s XI on Tuesday night ahead of the Club World Cup.
Thiago Almada and Giuliano Simeone could both keep their places in attack, though. Thursday night’s match-winner is also expected to lead the line once more, but Lautaro Martínez should earn minutes against Colombia. Scaloni offered the Inter captain some respite off the back of his team’s humbling defeat in the Champions League final.
Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso are out of the squad through injury. Nicolás Otamendi and Enzo Fernández are available again after missing Thursday night’s win through suspension. Leandro Paredes is also eligible to return.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia
Argentina predicted lineup vs. Colombia (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernández; Simeone, Messi, Almada; Alvarez.
Colombia Team News
James Rodríguez played a crucial role in Colombia’s Copa América campaign last summer, and Lorenzo will lean on his captain to inspire the visitors on Tuesday night. He scored from the penalty spot in the reverse fixture.
However, Rodríguez may not have the chance to tee up Jhon Duran in Buenos Aires after the striker was withdrawn at half-time of their draw with Peru last time out. The striker is thus a doubt for this one.
Luis Díaz is available after serving a one-game suspension. His return is a big boost for Colombia given that he currently co-leads the CONMEBOL qualifying scoring chart alongside Messi.
Colombia Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina
Colombia predicted lineup vs Argentina (4-2-3-1): Mier; Muñoz, Mina, Sanchez, Borja; Lerma, Castano; Arias, Rodríguez, Hernandez; Suarez.
Argentina vs. Colombia Score Prediction
Lorenzo was given further backing by the Colombian FA after a winless March, but the Colombia boss desperately needs a major scalp. A stalemate with Peru has done little to boost his popularity, and the signs are pointing towards Tuesday night’s game being last at the helm.
Argentina didn’t need to exit first gear to bypass a poor Chile team last time out, and although Scaloni opted for some experimentation with his starting lineup, their understanding of what they want to achieve as a collective ensured that those who filled in were able to work in harmony.
Colombia are veering towards desperation. They need something to reignite their qualifying campaign. Becoming just the second team of the 2020s to beat Argentina in their own backyard would be quite the statement, but an extension of their winless run is more likely.