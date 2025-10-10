Argentina vs. Venezuela—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Argentina face Venezuela for the second time in little over a month when they contest Friday’s international friendly with their South American adversaries in Miami Gardens.
La Albiceleste were convincing 3–0 winners in September’s 2026 World Cup qualifier, with Lionel Messi bagging a brace in his final match on home soil for Argentina. The world champions had already qualified for next summer’s tournament having blitzed their opposition in CONMEBOL’s qualifying stage.
Argentina’s campaign ended on a slightly sour note as they were beaten by Ecuador but Lionel Scaloni will care little about such an inconsequential defeat. Now it’s time to rally the troops and intensify preparations for the defense of their crown in North America.
A friendly with Venezuela should allow Argentina a swift return to winning ways, with Oswaldo Vizcarrondo’s side in disappointing form. They failed to qualify for their first ever World Cup as they slipped to an eighth-place finish and have lost six of their last eight matches, conceding 20 goals in the process.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to a South American clash staged in the United States.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Venezuela Kick-Off?
- Location: Miami Gardens, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Friday, Oct. 10
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Oct. 11)
Argentina vs. Venezuela Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Argentina: 4 wins
- Venezuela: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Argentina 3–0 Venezuela (Sept. 4, 2025) - World Cup Qualifiers
Current Form (All Competitions)
Argentina
Venezuela
Ecuador 1–0 Argentina - 9/9/25
Venezuela 3–6 Colombia - 9/9/25
Argentina 3–0 Venezuela - 9/4/25
Argentina 1–1 Colombia - 6/10/25
Uruguay 2–0 Venezuela - 6/10/25
Chile 0–1 Argentina - 6/5/25
Venezuela 2–0 Bolivia - 6/6/25
Argentina 4–1 Brazil - 3/25/25
Venezuela 1–0 Peru - 3/25/25
How to Watch Argentina vs. Venezuela on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
United Kingdom
Not televised
Canada
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Argentina Team News
Scaloni has selected the usual big names for October’s clashes with Venezuela and Puerto Rico, with Messi having the opportunity to make his 186th senior Argentina appearance on Friday providing he doesn’t represent Inter Miami in their upcoming meeting with Atlanta United instead.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is joined by the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Alvarez and Enzo Fernández—the latter returning to the squad after missing September’s internationals through suspension.
Bournemouth defensive duo Marcos Senesi and Julio Soler are somewhat surprising inclusions, but Real Madrid starlet Franco Mastantuono certainly isn‘t. The 18-year-old has already made three appearances for the senior side and should earn more minutes over the October break.
Thiago Almada is currently struggling with injury and could miss out on Friday.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Venezuela
Argentina predicted lineup vs. Venezuela (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Mastantuono, De Paul, Fernández, González; L. Martínez, Alvarez.
Venezuela Team News
Salomón Rondón and Tomás Rincón have been omitted from Venezuela’s October squad, leaving them without 251 caps worth of experience for meetings with Argentina and Belize.
Messi’s Inter Miami clubmate Telasco Segovia does make the cut, however, and should feature against Argentina. There are eight other MLS representatives, including Austin FC’s Daniel Pereira, Portland Timbers’ Kevin Kelsy and FC Cincinnati’s Ender Echenique.
Venezuela Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina
Venezuela predicted lineup vs. Argentina (5-4-1): Graterol; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Vivas, Balbo, Rivas; Echenique, Cásseres, Andrade, Segovia; Kelsy.
Argentina vs. Venezuela Score Prediction
Argentina secured a routine 3–0 victory over Venezuela last month and could be on course to repeat the scoreline at the Hard Rock Stadium. La Albiceleste have a wealth of options that will prove simply too strong for a Venezuelan team missing experience.
Even if Messi isn’t involved due to his club commitments, Argentina should waltz to yet another victory over their fellow South Americans.
Prediction: Argentina 3–0 Venezuela