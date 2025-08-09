‘That’s Clear’—Arne Slot Makes Admission Over Liverpool’s Premier League Title Hopes
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted his side are favourites to win the Premier League title again this season, but insisted the Reds earned that status even before their record-breaking transfer spend.
The Reds have splashed the cash this summer to bolster Slot’s squad, bringing in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitiké, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Ármin Pécsi and Freddie Woodman, while they are also eyeing a blockbuster move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak that would see them complete the most expensive transfer window of all time.
While that level of reinforcement undoubtedly aids Liverpool’s hopes of winning the 2025–26 title, Slot insisted their comparatively low spending over the prior seasons should render that idea redundant.
“That we are favourites because we won it last season and we played so well, that’s clear,” Slot told the media.
“For me, it would not be normal if it’s about spending, because the net spend of us compared to the other teams is not in our favour, if you look at the last two seasons. So if we are only favourites because we’ve spent a bit, I would see that as weird, because we’ve lost a lot as well.”
Asked whether he felt his squad is stronger than the group that won last season’s title, Slot insisted it is far too soon to reach such a verdict.
“That is something I can only tell you on September 1, because the window is still open for three weeks,” he continued. “I do feel that the players we’ve brought in have already done really well, as expected.
“But I cannot tell you now if these players are able to perform at the same level every three days. Therefore, we first have to start the season [to see].
“And I did know that Luis Díaz was able to do that, and all the other ones were able to do that. So that is another challenge at the Premier League, because we play so many games. And for Milos Kerkez, it’s going to be his first time, probably, that at this level he might have to play every three days.
“Florian Wirtz comes from the Bundesliga, where he was used to playing every three or four days, but we have to ask him in two months if the intensity levels of the Premier League are comparable with the Bundesliga.
“So in terms of talent and the quality we’ve brought in, we see that we have a very good team again. But we have to wait and see, will they stay fit?
“There are multiple factors you need to take into account. I am really happy with the players we’ve brought in. But we’ve also lost starters that have had a big impact on our title-winning season last year.”